So far, so good but no title talk: Klopp

LONDON • Only two teams have won nine or 10 of their opening 10 games and not gone on to win the English top-flight title - Manchester United in 1985-86 and Liverpool in 1990-91.

But Reds manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his team will not divert focus from the task at hand, following their rousing comeback against Tottenham on Sunday.

Liverpool restored their six-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a stirring 2-1 win despite falling behind to Harry Kane's header after 47 seconds.

Jordan Henderson, with his first league goal at Anfield since December 2015, and a Mohamed Salah penalty delivered a ninth win of the campaign for the unbeaten leaders.

"Twenty-eight points is good but you only have to think what would have happened if we had lost today, what the question would have been," Klopp said.

"We know exactly what we have do. We have to be focused on all the games, next one Arsenal, then Aston Villa, then Genk, then Manchester City. There is a lot to come but so far, so good."

Sadio Mane, who was fouled by Serge Aurier for the decisive penalty, concurred: "Every win is a big moment. Of course we want to win the title but it's too early to speak about it. They scored first but I was thinking in my own mind we were going to come back."

Henderson said: "For us it's all about the next game. That's our focus. We are very critical of ourselves and always want to do better. The good thing is we keep winning games. There are still things we can improve on."

Klopp insisted Liverpool's response to falling behind inside the first minute was exceptional.

NO LUCK In this season I think we deserve more points but we didn't get them. It didn't happen so it is the moment to stay strong and keep pushing. MAURICIO POCHETTINO, Tottenham manager, on not getting the rub of the green.

He said: "We didn't chase it, we just played it. Very often in football the result is the result of the performance and today it worked out.

"It was a super game and how football should look and how you should play against a really strong, good, organised side. The counter-press was exceptional. We pushed them back, created chances but the goalie (Paulo Gazzaniga) made super saves."

Salah was withdrawn with five minutes remaining having felt a recurrence of the ankle injury he sustained against Leicester and that forced him to miss the draw at Manchester United last weekend.

"He has struggled since the Leicester game but it is good," his manager said. "The longer the game goes and you get a knock and feel it more, it makes no sense to push it through. Nothing serious."

Mauricio Pochettino described Spurs' fourth Premier League defeat this season as a moment for his club to stay strong and show unity.

The Champions League finalists are now 11th in the table and their manager admitted Son Heung-min's miss, when he struck the bar after rounding Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, underlined how things are not going their way.

"In this season I think we deserve more points but we didn't get them," Pochettino said. "It didn't happen so it is the moment to stay strong and keep pushing.

"In a different situation (with Son's chance) maybe it finishes 2-0 or 3-0 for us."

On the penalty decision, the Spurs manager said: "I need to accept the decision from the referee and the VAR. Technically maybe it is a penalty because there is contact but to be honest the ball is going away or to the side. It is very soft."

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS