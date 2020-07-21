Smith motivating Villa with 'quotes from pundits'

LONDON • Aston Villa have a duty to prove their detractors wrong and can still stave off relegation from the Premier League despite enduring an injury-ravaged season, manager Dean Smith said yesterday.

Villa are third-last with 31 points, three away from the safety zone with two English top-flight games to play.

They have won just once in seven league games since the season's restart last month, but Smith has challenged his side to step up and silence the critics who have written off their chances of survival.

"I think there's been pressure on us ever since we came back for Project Restart. Everybody has had us relegated since March," he told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of today's clash against 10th-placed Arsenal.

"Our job is to go and prove people wrong. These players have played under pressure and they seem to thrive on it.

"I feel that our performance levels have been good since the restart but we haven't got the points we deserve.

"I feel that players are coming to the fore now at the top end of the pitch and starting to perform a lot better than they were. I've given them a few quotes from pundits. The lads can go and use that as a positive."

Smith insisted season-ending injuries to Wesley and Tom Heaton - the pair tore their anterior cruciate ligaments in January - as well as missing John McGinn for a big chunk of the campaign, had contributed to Villa's struggles.

"It's frustrating because I believe we've got the players here. We've been hampered by some big injuries this season to key players... They would hamper any team in the league," he said.

Arsenal visit Villa Park on the back of successive wins over champions Liverpool in the league and Manchester City in the FA Cup, but Smith believes his side are up to the task.

The Gunners still have a slim chance of qualifying for the Europa League via a league finish in the event that they do not win the FA Cup, so the hosts will need to rise to the occasion if they are to take their survival bid to the last day of the season at West Ham on Sunday.

"We have to concentrate fully on ourselves, it's a very important game. We have to get a result in this game and the players know that," Smith added. REUTERS

ASTON VILLA V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am