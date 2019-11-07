Smells like the Chelsea 'spirit'

LONDON • In his words, it was just one of those "mad nights" at Stamford Bridge for Frank Lampard.

There was an empty away end after Ajax fans were banned by Uefa following crowd trouble in previous games. Add to that two own goals and two quick red cards, and this Champions League comeback may well be one for the Blues' annals.

At the end of it all, the Chelsea manager believes his side are now "going places" after summoning the spirit to fight back from three goals down to salvage a 4-4 draw against nine-man Ajax on Tuesday.

"I had some mad nights over the years and some great nights, but it's certainly right up there," said Lampard, who won the Champions League in 2012 with Chelsea in his 13-year playing career at Stamford Bridge.

"The spirit we showed and the character is something that I loved and I think our fans loved.

"At 3-1 down at half-time, it's easy to turn it in. Even easier at 4-1. But we never did. Those players really pushed tonight and I loved it.

"We need to tighten up, but with that spirit, we can go places."

The Blues seemed destined for a defeat as first-half own goals by Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga added to Quincy Promes' header and a predatory finish from Donny Van de Beek to hand the Dutch champions a 4-1 lead.

However, after skipper Cesar Azpilicueta brought Chelsea back into the game at 4-2, Ajax were reduced to nine men by controversial red cards for Daley Blind and Joel Veltman in the move that led to the hosts' second penalty.

Jorginho scored his second spot kick before Reece James equalised and only the VAR (video assistant referee) denied Chelsea a famous win when Azpilicueta's strike that would have made it 5-4 was ruled out for handball.

3 Chelsea are the first English team to recover from three goals down in the Champions League since 2005 when Liverpool trailed AC Milan 3-0 at half-time before winning on penalties in the final.

Both sides are locked on seven points at the top of Group H with Valencia, who were 4-1 winners over Lille.

"I always felt this group could be quite tight. We need to go to Valencia (Nov 27) and Lille come here (Dec 10). Both of those are very tough matches," added Lampard. "We are in it but we certainly have a lot of work to do."

Chelsea had taken 23 shots at goal and really should have won. But Ajax, who reached the semi-finals last term and had won their last five Champions League away games, were thrillingly reckless too.

In the opening 40 minutes, however, Chelsea's creative midfielders Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic played like they were on opposing teams, completing just five passes between them. By half-time the pair had given the ball to an Ajax player 11 times, one fewer than to their own teammates.

Erik ten Hag's men were too compact and too vigorous. They looked faster, slicker and more dangerous going forward from the start.

But the match turned after their two centre-backs were sent off inside a minute midway through the second half.

Blind was shown a second yellow for bringing down Abraham and, as advantage was played, Veltman handled Callum Hudson-Odoi's shot inside his own box and was also booked for the second time.

Ten Hag admitted that the refereeing decisions cost them victory.

"I think we played magnificently tonight," he said. "We dictated the game and we were leading at 4-1 and 4-2 and we were controlling the game and then, in one minute, everything changed.

"Some decisions were not on our side. We deserved to win tonight, with 11 and also with nine."

