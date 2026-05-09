Slot explains Ngumoha substitution after furious fan reaction

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LIVERPOOL, England, May 9 - Liverpool manager Arne Slot played down the furious Anfield reaction to his substitution of teenager Rio Ngumoha in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea, saying the 17-year-old was having injury issues and needed to be replaced.

Ngumoha was one of Liverpool’s brightest sparks on an otherwise frustrating afternoon on Merseyside, with fans also booing at the final whistle as Liverpool failed to win again.

Ngumoha was replaced on 67 minutes by Alexander Isak, leading to an angry reaction from fans.

"There were a lot that didn't agree with the change, which is completely understandable,” Slot told TNT Sports. "He was having problems with his muscles and when I asked him, he said he was not sure he could continue.

"I knew this would be the reaction because he is such a good player. So often in football, people don't know everything. I am the manager and I need to make decisions. Knowing why means it make more sense for people."

Liverpool might have been 2-0 up before Chelsea grew into the game as the home side conceded from a set-piece for the 18th time this season, second only to Bournemouth (19).

"We started off really well and got a big chance from a set-piece which was close to making it 2-0," Slot said. "Unfortunately, like last week (at Manchester United), we conceded from a set piece. It was such a sloppy goal.

"The second half I saw a completely different intensity. We went close a few times. Like so many times this season, we hit the post and bar. We were not able to control their players. They played with a lot of midfielders today."

There were more boos at fulltime as Liverpool failed to find a winner.

"That's probably got something to do with us not winning. It completely makes sense, people are disappointed if Liverpool don't win," Slot said. REUTERS