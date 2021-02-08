Sloppy United not title chasers: Ole

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side should not be considered English Premier League title contenders after twice blowing the lead to draw 3-3 at home to Everton on Saturday.

Victory would have temporarily pulled United level on points with leaders Manchester City, but they have now won just one of their last four games to allow their local rivals to open up an advantage at the top of the table, while still holding a game in hand.

"We're not talking about winning titles, this team has come a long way," said Solskjaer, whose side finished third - 33 points behind champions Liverpool last season. "We shouldn't be considered as title chasers. That's one for you (the media). We've got to get better as a team and see where we end up. Going forward, we were very good, but we need to stop conceding easy goals."

With a club-record 18-game undefeated run on the road in the top flight, United's away form has been outstanding this season but simple errors unbecoming of title contenders have led to three draws and four defeats at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead against the Toffees via Edinson Cavani's header and a sumptuous lobbed effort by Bruno Fernandes for his 18th goal of the season.

United were dealt a blow six minutes before the break when Paul Pogba hobbled off with a thigh injury but the hosts still looked in complete command.

However, the second half started in the worst possible manner when David de Gea parried Dominic Calvert-Lewin's effort into the path of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who halved the Toffees' deficit with a simple finish just four minutes after the break.

The visitors drew level through James Rodriguez's classy finish, only for Everton to produce a howler of their own.

Robin Olsen, deputising for injured goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, let Scott McTominay's header from Luke Shaw's free kick slip through his grasp.

Solskjaer's men should have put the game to bed as Marcus Rashford lashed wide after rounding Olsen and the hosts were punished for that profligacy when Calvert-Lewin pounced on a long hopeful free kick into the box to slot home his 17th goal in all competitions.

Wreaths were laid by both captains to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Munich air disaster and before the game, the Norwegian had wanted his players to produce a performance worthy of the occasion, so he was peeved at the two points dropped.

GOT TO GET BETTER We deserved to win the game but that is football for you, you... cannot concede with every shot. OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, United manager, on conceding three goals from three shots on targets.

"We deserved to win the game but that is football for you, you have to take your chances and cannot concede with every shot," he told the BBC. "After 2-2, we played really well, then the last kick of the ball kicks us in the teeth and we go home disappointed... you felt you dominated the game and should have won it."

Everton's late show extends their unbeaten away run to seven games and moves Carlo Ancelotti's men provisionally back up to sixth, three points off the top four.

The Italian, whose side remain in the mix to qualify for the Champions League for the first time, was happier with the draw than his opposite number, saying: "It was like a win but it is just one point.

"We competed against one of the best in the Premier League. We are not at the same level, but we can fight and compete with our qualities. I am proud of my team."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS