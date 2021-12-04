Six to watch

TEERASIL DANGDA (THA) 33

Caps/goals: 104/45 goals

This could be his final Suzuki Cup and last chance to eclipse Singapore's Noh Alam Shah as the competition's record scorer; Teerasil trails Alam Shah's 17 goals by two.

The Thais have their "Supa" duo of exciting, young attacking talents - 23-year-olds Supachai Chaided and Supachok Sarachat - with mercurial playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin set to pull the strings behind them.

But the smarts of Teerasil, who has scored in Switzerland, Spain and Japan - could be the steady head they need for a record-extending sixth Cup.

NGUYEN QUANG HAI (VIE) 24

Caps/goals: 34/8

The breakout star of the last edition of the Suzuki Cup has not quite kicked on to greater heights he seemed destined for.

Three years on, he is still plying his trade in Vietnam's domestic league, which he has not exactly set alight.

The Suzuki Cup could provide the stage for the exciting attacking midfielder, who possesses a magical left foot, to remind everyone just what he can do.

BILLY KETKEOPHOMPHONE (LAO) 31

Caps/goals: 0

On Nov 25 in Paris, he was conferred honorary citizenship of Laos, the birthplace of his parents.

A product of the famed Clairefontaine academy, the 1.8m striker was the first player of South-east Asian descent to play and score in France's top division.

He has built up a strong CV, playing for Strasbourg, Tours, Angers and Auxerre in the top two tiers of French football. He now plays for Ligue Two side Dunkerque.

JEFFERSON TABINAS (PHI) 23

Caps/goals: 3/0

Born in Japan to a Ghanaian father and Filipino mother, the 1.82m defender was called up to the Azkals' squad for World Cup qualifiers in June.

He shone at the heart of defence in his debut - a 2-0 loss to China - and has picked up two more caps since. He plays for J2 League club Mito HollyHock.

DION COOLS (MAS) 25

Caps/goals: 3/0

Born in Sarawak, Cools moved to his father's native Belgium as a child and came through the academy of Anderlecht before moving to Bruges, and then Danish side Midtjylland.

At the latter two clubs, he played Champions League football and has faced teams like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. The full-back made his debut for his mother's birth country against the United Arab Emirates in June.

EVAN DIMAS (INA) 26

Caps/goals: 34/7

The Garudas' South Korean coach Shin Tae-young is expected to build his team around the gifted midfielder, who has an eye for the killer pass and the technical ability to execute it.

His pin-point deliveries and incisive passing could be the key to getting the best out of exciting young forwards Egy Maulana Vikri and Witan Sulaeman as Indonesia - losing finalists five times - aim to lift the Suzuki Cup for the first time.