Situation on new deal all up to Salah, says Klopp

LONDON • As the only English club still capable of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season, Liverpool are flying high at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have already claimed the League Cup but, despite being firmly in the mix for a further three trophies, there is a pressing issue on the horizon.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has yet to sign a new deal that will extend his stay at Anfield beyond summer next year.

The 29-year-old is once again the league's top scorer with 19 goals so far, with another eight in the Champions League.

The sticking point is that Salah reportedly wants Liverpool to break its wage ceiling by requesting for a record €400,000-a-week (S$598,000) salary, which would make him the highest earner in the club's history.

He already is the highest-paid player in the squad at a reported €240,000 a week.

Klopp can ill afford to let him run down the contract and risk letting him leave for free, but the Liverpool boss is hopeful both sides can eventually come to an agreement.

"Mo expects this club to be ambitious. We cannot do much more, it is Mo's decision," the German said yesterday.

"It's all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."

Ahead of today's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, Klopp also praised new signing Luis Diaz for his impact on the team, with the Colombian winger now fully settled into the squad and starting games regularly.

On the €45 million January signing, Klopp said: "It has been surprisingly quick. When you sign a player, you never know how quick it will go. You get what you see in training in the games. It has been brilliant so far."

Klopp's men are six points behind leaders Manchester City (69) but have a game in hand, which they will play at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Victories today and next week will ensure the Reds keep the pressure on City - who play on Monday at Crystal Palace - at the top of the table and Klopp said "the boys are ready".

REUTERS

BRIGHTON V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm