Sistic, FAS sorry for ticket issue at Singapore game

While local fans celebrated Singapore's 2-1 victory over Causeway rivals Malaysia in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series friendly match on Saturday, some of them also saw their evening marred by ticketing issues.

The "major malfunction" delayed them from getting to their seats in time for the 8pm kick-off at the National Stadium, which hosted a pandemic-record crowd of 14,896.

When a fan, who wanted to be known only as Muhammad, reached the National Stadium at 7.35pm, he could not download his e-ticket as an error message popped up.

He was told by an usher to go to Gate 18 to get a physical copy of his $20 ticket, but when he and his two friends reached the gate, they were greeted by a long line of fellow fans also waiting to get their tickets printed at 7.50pm.

Observing that the queue was not moving, the 29-year-old approached staff from the Singapore Sports Hub for help.

The match had already started when he heard from other fans that entry would be permitted if they showed proof of purchase.

The confirmation e-mails did not state which gate number they were supposed to enter by, but Muhammad, a pharmacist, said he was told by Sports Hub staff to enter via Gate 15.

He noted a "huge throng" of people at the gate where security and safety measures were "bypassed".

"Upon entering, we realised that our seats were in fact at Gate 4, hence we had to walk (round) the whole stadium to get to the other side," he said, adding that security personnel eventually removed the barriers to allow him and other fans to move to other sections.

Muhammad, who reached his seat at 8.15pm, described the experience as "extremely frustrating and disappointing".

Yasmin Yunus, who was watching the national team live for the first time with her husband, had a similar experience. She arrived at Gate 3 at 7.30pm but also could not download the e-tickets.

She was told to go to Gate 6 to get her tickets printed but saw many people in the queue. She then approached an usher who told her that she no longer had to show her ticket to enter. By the time Yasmin and her husband entered the stadium, it was 8.15pm.

Yasmin, 50, said: "It was very chaotic and I think it was overwhelming for the ushers, too. It was like a maze and I didn't know what was happening."

At 8.23pm, the FAS said on social media it was aware of "a major malfunction with the Sistic ticketing system", causing fans to be unable to download their e-tickets.

The FAS apologised and added that proof of purchase via e-mail or printout could grant fans access into the stadium.

Sistic also put up a statement on Facebook at 9.48pm, apologising to the FAS, Sports Hub and fans, adding that a "technical error on Sistic's part" caused the issue.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Sistic said yesterday the company's monitoring system detected errors with the e-ticket service before the match started.

The company, which supports over 1,300 events yearly, added: "This is the first incident related to accessibility of e-tickets for Sistic events and the issue was rectified on the day of the incident."

Its on-site teams assisted fans in printing out physical tickets while Sports Hub and FAS staff also provided assistance, said Sistic, adding that it is "sorry for the distress caused by a technical error" and they "remain committed... to prevent similar situations from happening in the future".

Fans who had already downloaded their tickets beforehand were also affected.

M. Shanjayan, 27, reached the venue with two friends at about 7.30pm and was surprised to see a snaking queue to enter Gate 3.

They then realised that "only one gate was open for this side of the stadium" with only "a few ushers" to do security checks.

Shanjayan, who reached his seat at 8.10pm, said he felt more gates could have been opened, but added that "mistakes like this can happen due to the lack of having to hold events due to Covid-19".

"It becomes harder on organisers as well in terms of experience and finding manpower needed," he added. "Only with more experience in holding events will we gradually become more efficient with situations like this."