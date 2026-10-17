Singapore’s FA Cup final and third-place play-off postponed due to haze

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The matches were originally scheduled for Oct 17 at Jurong East Stadium.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore FA Cup final and third-place play-off – scheduled for Oct 17 at Jurong East Stadium – will not take place due to the haze.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in an advisory late on Oct 16 that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) level in the western region then was above 200, exceeding the threshold for amateur matches under the FAS-Singapore Premier League (SPL) Haze Management Protocol 2026.

As a result, the fixtures will be rescheduled and further details will be announced in due course.

The 2026 FA Cup final will be contested by Police Sports Association (Police SA), the runners-up of the 2025 FA Cup, and Gymkhana Gaulois. South Avenue and Bishan Barx will contest the third-place play-off.

Police SA, South Avenue and Bishan Barx are currently playing in the Singapore Football League (SFL) 1, while Gymkhana Gaulois play in SFL 2.

The FAS haze advisory said that the FAS-SPL Haze Management Protocol was developed in consultation with SportSG. The protocol sets out the standard operating procedures governing the conduct of matches and training sessions across professional, amateur and youth football in the event of haze.

The decisions are guided by the one-hour PM2.5 reading for the relevant geographical zone and, for amateur and youth fixtures, the PSI forecast.

SPL matches may proceed up to a one-hour PM2.5 reading of 200 and will be suspended or postponed beyond that level. The same thresholds apply to the Singapore Cup, SPL 2, AFC Champions League, AFF Shopee Cup and international matches (men’s, women’s and Under-23).

Stricter thresholds apply to amateur and youth competitions, including the SFL, Island Wide League, FA Cup, Women’s Premier League and Singapore Premier Youth League.

Amateur matches require a PSI forecast of 200 or below and a one-hour PM2.5 reading in Band 1 or Band 2, while youth matches and training proceed only at Band 1 with a forecast of 100 or below.

At Band 4, the FAS suspends or postpones all matches and training, with the final decision on any match’s status resting with the association.