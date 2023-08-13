Singaporean Danial Crichton gets spot in NCAA Div I football amid injury-riddled year

SINGAPORE – For Danial Crichton, 2023 started out as a grim year after an injury sidelined him for most of the Singapore Premier League season and saw him miss the SEA Games.

But things are starting to look up for the former Young Lions defender after he received a scholarship from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in the United States in July to study business management.

In the process, the 20-year-old became the first male Singaporean player to be accepted into a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I football programme. Danelle Tan was the first Singaporean footballer to do so.

NCAA Division I is the highest level of college sports in the US and UTRGV’s football team play in the Western Athletics Conference.

The offer came about after the 1.80m centre-back joined a sports agency which sent highlight reels he compiled to various coaches in the US. Crichton, who has an international baccalaureate diploma, also had to go through interviews.

He knew it was a no-brainer once he received an offer from UTRGV, telling The Straits Times in a phone interview from Texas: “It was very humbling and exciting as I know (joining NCAA Division I) was the next step in my career.

“It’s great to see how players from other nations play football so I’m proud that I’m able to experience this.”

Crichton, who represented Singapore at the Under-15 and U-18 levels, had offers from two other NCAA-level colleges, but knew that going to UTRGV will take him a step closer to one of his lifelong dreams – to play professionally in America’s top division Major League Soccer.

The move has proved to be a bright spark in what has turned out to be a gloomy year for Crichton, who completed his full-time national service in July.

He made only three appearances in the SPL before tearing a thigh muscle during Singapore’s Merlion Cup campaign in March.

It forced him out of action for four months, which saw him miss the SEA Games in Cambodia.

He said: “It was a shame because as a player your aim is always to perform well at the Young Lions and improve yourself through playing games, and once you finish NS, ultimately get picked by one of the clubs.

“Obviously there was also the SEA Games which everyone wants to be part of, so I was disappointed not to contribute to the team. It was mentally challenging not being able to train much this season because of the injury.”

Crichton has declared himself healthy and ready to seize the chance to kickstart his career and make up for lost time. He has set targets which he hopes to achieve during his time in the US.

He said: “I always tell myself to have small objectives and a bigger goal.

“The bigger goal is to get a professional contract but the smaller ones are getting up to match fitness, shaking off the rustiness of not playing and getting my debut.

“I just want to take it step by step. It’s a slow process because obviously there’s players who have been here for longer.”