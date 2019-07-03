Young Lions Instagram account loses all its content 2 days after it was first hacked into

SINGAPORE - Content was removed from the Young Lions football club's Instagram account on Wednesday evening (June 3) after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said it had regained control of the account following a hack on Monday.

The Instagram account, which has 14,400 followers, had all its content removed when The Straits Times checked it at 6.20pm.

A spokesman for FAS confirmed that they had not taken down the posts on Wednesday and were looking into the matter.

The incident comes two days after the account was hijacked on Monday evening.

During the hack on Monday, the account's profile name and display picture was changed, and spam content was posted on the account, including videos and trailers from television shows such as the Netflix series Umbrella Academy and Instagram stories featuring scenes from Game of Thrones.

According to FAS, staff was alerted to the hack on Monday after they tried to log in to the account to post updates for the Young Lions football club.

The account's website link was also changed and included an URL that linked it to another Instagram account.

A spokesman for FAS said they do not know who hacked the account on Monday yet.

"As soon as we discovered that the account had been compromised on Monday evening, FAS actively took steps to report the violation to Instagram," he said.

Before the content removal on Wednesday, FAS had stated that it had regained access to the account and were working with Instagram to restore the contents.