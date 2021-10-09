Singapore Premier League trophy - What it will take to win it

SINGAPORE - After 20 games, defending Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata and Lion City Sailors are tied on 45 points.

The Sailors have a superior goal difference of +35 to Albirex's +31, on top of having scored more goals (55 to Albirex's 46).

They will become champions as long as they can match Albirex's result against Tanjong Pagar United, without the goal difference being overturned. For example, if the Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa by one goal, Albirex will need to beat Tanjong Pagar by six goals to win the title.

Otherwise, Albirex can also retain their title as long as they better the Sailors' result against Balestier.

Trophy teaser

The thrilling finish to the SPL season has not just contenders Sailors and Albirex on their toes, but also the administrators involved in the trophy presentation ceremony on Sunday (Oct 10).

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) shared that the 15kg, 67.5cm trophy will be kept at its Jalan Besar headquarters, where the Sailors-Balestier match will be held, while the Tanjong Pagar-Albirex score at Jurong East will be monitored.

A decision will be made 20 minutes before the final whistle on where to send the trophy. But with only goal difference separating the Sailors and White Swans entering the 5.30pm matches, any late twist could result in its late delivery.

The respective ceremonies will also feature Covid-19 measures as VIPs at both games will be required to sanitise their hands before they hand out the winners and runner-up medals. All trophy handlers will wear gloves, while the medals, trophy, tables and stands used will be disinfected thoroughly.

The winners will receive $150,000, while the runners-up and third-placed Hougang United get $80,000 and $40,000 respectively along with silver and bronze medals.