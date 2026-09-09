Singapore Premier League prize pot increased to $1 million for the 2026-27 season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Lion City Sailors players lifting the trophy after defeating Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield match on Sept 6.

SINGAPORE – The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will mark the latest season of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) with its biggest prize pot yet alongside an enhanced video assistant referee (VAR) set-up.

In a media statement on Sept 9, the FAS said there will be a record $1 million prize pot for the 2026-27 season.

This is a 67 per cent increase from last season’s $600,000 purse, with greater rewards up for grabs for clubs across the league, it added.

The new SPL season kicks off on Sept 11 with Tampines Rovers hosting Balestier Khalsa at Our Tampines Hub.

Defending champions Lion City Sailors, who beat Tampines 2-0 in the Community Shield on Sept 6, will commence their league campaign on Sept 12 when they take on Hougang United at the Bishan Stadium.

The FAS said this season’s champions will receive $250,000 – an increase of $50,000 – while the prize money for teams in the second to sixth positions will see a jump of between 53 per cent and 120 per cent.

The runners-up will receive $230,000, an increase from last season’s $150,000, while the team who finish third will see the biggest boost, with the prize money raised from $100,000 to $220,000.

The FAS said that the revised prize structure is designed to create greater incentives for clubs to compete for higher positions throughout the season.

By increasing the rewards across the table, the SPL aims to encourage consistently high-quality performances and strengthen competition across the eight-team league.

Founded in 1996 as the S.League and rebranded as the SPL in 2018, the competition features Balestier, FC Jurong, Geylang International, Hougang, Sailors, Tampines, Tanjong Pagar United and the Young Lions.

FAS general secretary Badri Ghent said they “want to raise the bar for what our league can be”, adding: “The changes announced today are about creating more meaningful competition across the table, rewarding performance, and raising standards both on and off the pitch.

“These are important steps in our longer-term work to strengthen the league and position the SPL for continued growth in the years ahead.”

The SPL has also upgraded the tech it uses for its VAR system as it has partnered with Hawk-Eye Innovations to provide VAR technology across the eight SPL clubs and all SPL matches.

The enhanced VAR set-up will include dedicated goal-line cameras and virtual offside line technology.

SPL matches are broadcast live via Singtel TV and StarHub TV, and streamed via Mediacorp’s mewatch platform and the SPL YouTube channel.