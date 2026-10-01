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Singapore out of FIFA ASEAN Cup after 6-0 thrashing by arch-rivals Malaysia

Lions’ South Korean-born midfielder Song Ui-young dribbling with the ball in the FIFA ASEAN Cup match against Malaysia on Oct 1. Singapore lost 6-0.

BANDUNG – The Lions’ inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup campaign came to a crushing end after a 6-0 drubbing by Causeway rivals Malaysia at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on Oct 1.

A hat-trick from Brazil-born striker Bergson, coupled with goals from Stuart Wilkin, Paulo Josue and Syahir Bashah, resulted in the Lions’ heaviest defeat under coach Gavin Lee.

It is also Singapore’s worst loss to Malaysia at senior level since losing by the same margin in 1978 and serves as a painful reality check just three months before the Asian Cup.

Reflecting on the result, a solemn Lee said at the post-match press conference: “Congratulations to Malaysia, they definitely deserved to qualify.

“It didn’t feel like a 6-0 game to be honest but we definitely didn’t do enough to qualify, and that’s shame on us.

“That’s something that we need to reflect on and realise the levels that we want to compete at and continue to try to take the next foot forward.

“Every game has always been a reality check. We never took any game for granted and given the context, the condition, a side that was so motivated to get even more goals after 3-0 is not normal.”

Malaysia, who had needed the goals to take top spot in Group A, finished second behind Indonesia due to fewer goals scored, however, and will likely meet Vietnam in the Division 1 third-place play-off on Oct 5.

The hosts, who thrashed Bangladesh 9-2 in another match played simultaneously at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, will face Group B winners Thailand in the final on the same day.

Singapore are third in Group A with three points, while Bangladesh are last with no points.

Coming into the match, it was do-or-die for the 148th-ranked Lions. With an opening 2-0 loss to world No. 118 Indonesia and a 1-0 win over Bangladesh (181st), they needed to beat Malaysia (136th) to advance.

But Malaysia, whose starting XI had nine players who were either naturalised or eligible to play for them through heritage links, dominated possession and took the lead through a penalty by Bergson after just eight minutes as full-back Ryhan Stewart was adjudged to have pulled Fergus Tierney down in the box.

After a pitch-side monitor review, South Korean referee Kim Jong-hyeok stuck to his decision and Bergson slammed home the spot-kick.

Song Ui-young nearly equalised for Singapore six minutes later when Glenn Kweh’s flick-on put the South Korea-born midfielder through on goal, but the latter fired his effort straight at Malaysia custodian Syihan Hazmi from point-blank range.

Stuart Wilkin made it 2-0 in the 26th minute, tapping the ball home after good work from Manuel Hidalgo down the left.

The Lions relied on counter-attacks and created chances, but were unable to make them count.

With Malaysia needing to rack up the goals to claim top spot, they piled on the pressure and scored four in the last 30 minutes against the hapless Singapore backline.

They added a third in the 62nd minute when Arif Aiman picked up a loose ball and squared it to Bergson to slot home.

Goals from two substitutes Josue (76th minute) and Syahir (86th) then made it 5-0.

Former Brazil youth international Bergson, who marked his international debut with a goal in the 3-0 win over Bangladesh on Sept 25, completed his hat-trick in added time, as Harimau Muda thought they had done enough.

But ecstasy turned into agony as it emerged that Indonesia, who scored two goals in stoppage time to win 9-2, have wrested back top spot.

While Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe was proud of their win over Singapore, he expressed disappointment after missing out on the final.

The 58-year-old said: “I would like to congratulate our players – we want this kind of game that really gives us a good feeling so that we want to continue the journey.

“As a coach, I feel proud with the result that we scored. Creating history that we beat Singapore by a big scoreline.

“Of course, at the same time, we are a little bit sad that we didn’t qualify through the final.”