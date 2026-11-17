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Fans queueing to enter the National Stadium for the Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendly between Singapore and Japan on Nov 17 after being held up by a ticket reallocation process.

SINGAPORE – Hundreds of fans missed most of the first half of Brazil’s 7-0 thumping of hosts Singapore in the Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendly at the National Stadium on Nov 17 due to a ticket reallocation process.

Many of them missed the first four goals, which included a hat-trick by Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.

As the game kicked off at 6pm, snaking queues were still seen outside the stadium’s Gate 6 entrance, folding into three lines and stretching as far as Gate 3. As many as six staff members were seen with laptops helping to resolve the situation.

At 6.25pm, one official was seen expediting the process by going down the queues to verify and exchange tickets.

In an e-mail seen by The Straits Times, The Kallang Group – which manages the National Stadium – had e-mailed some ticket holders days before the Nov 17 games to inform them that their seats would be “reassigned to an equivalent or higher-priced seating category” due to “changes in production requirements”.

It advised ticket holders to collect their replacement tickets on the day of the games from 4-10pm at designated collection points at Gates 6, 10, 14, 18 before they were redirected to Gates 8, 9 and 10, 9 and 15, and 15 and 20 respectively.

After picking up their new tickets, some fans ran to the reallocated gate, where a new queue formed.

While the queues were largely orderly, many fans were clearly displeased as they watched the match on their mobile phones and heard goal after goal being announced and celebrated from inside the stadium.

Azman Akmal, a 36-year-old public servant who waited for 45 minutes before getting his new ticket at 6.20pm, said: “I didn’t expect the process to take so long. Perhaps they could have given us new e-tickets or set up more collection points. I was here at 5.30pm and still missed the Vinicius Junior hat-trick.”

Around 40,000 fans turned up to watch Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in the Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendly on Nov 14. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Beyond the bottleneck, fans in Singapore had the rare opportunity to watch top-level football at the Nov 13-17 quadrangular which concluded with Japan’s friendly against Paraguay later on Nov 17.

Jeremy Chan, a 37-year-old software engineer who paid around $300 to attend all four matches, said: “Overall, I would say it’s value for money considering quite a few of the star players like Japan’s Takefusa Kubo, Brazil’s Vinicius Junior and Paraguay’s Diego Gomez came, and this is after the World Cup ended fairly recently.

“The best match must be Japan beating Brazil 3-2, where the intensity and passion on the pitch resembled more like a World Cup match than a friendly, and this translated into a livelier vibe in the stands too.

“If people can pay more to watch a famous singer at a concert, I think the ticket prices for these friendlies were reasonable to watch world-class teams and players who don’t come by Singapore often.”

Tickets for the Nov 13 Singapore-Paraguay game were priced from $28 while tickets for the Nov 14 Japan-Brazil match and the Nov 17 double-header between Singapore and Brazil as well as Japan and Paraguay started from $98, and there were concerns it deterred fans from attending, as only 14,316 turned up for the first match.

However, the attendance improved to 38,688 spectators for the Japan-Brazil match the following day.

This is about the same as the 38,720 who watched Arsenal beat Newcastle 3-2 at the 2025 Singapore Festival of Football, which also saw 22,813 show up for the Gunners’ 1-0 win over AC Milan four days earlier at the National Stadium. Tickets for that tournament were priced from $108.

It was also a marked improvement from the last high-profile international friendly series held at the same venue as the 2019 Brazil Global Tour drew a crowd of just 20,621 and 20,385 for their 1-1 draws against Senegal and Nigeria respectively, with tickets priced from $49.

Fewer than 15,000 fans turned up for the Mizuho Blue Challenge, but some of local supporters who did were pleasantly surprised to see Singapore challenger Paraguay and score and equaliser before losing 4-1. MARK CHEONG

Gustavo Vargas, who estimated he spent close to $5,000 to watch his national team Brazil play two games in Singapore, also appreciated his experience which included eating at the Kallang Wave Mall and participating in some fringe activities at surrounding booths.

The 49-year-old chef said: “Of course, it is hard to compete with the atmosphere in matches in South America where it can be crazy sometimes.

“It’s different here because I saw so many people in different national team jerseys like Argentina, Colombia, England, France, Germany, South Korea and Spain, but there was still a nice buzz for sure.”

Some local fans also showed support for the 149th-ranked Lions who scored a well-worked equaliser and enjoyed a 10-minute spell where they could have taken the lead before losing 4-1 to Paraguay, before being outclassed by Brazil.

Chan Chun Wai, a 47-year-old sales executive, said: “After conceding the early goal and looking overwhelmed with so many misplaced passes, we were quite happy to see that they were trying to pass their way forward and trying to score against Paraguay.

“Song Ui-young’s diving header was a beauty and it was nice to see Farhan Zulkifli and Ryhan Stewart being able to beat defenders with their skill and pace on the wings.

“Brazil was a different story but hopefully, this will challenge our current and future footballers to go all out to improve on their fitness and fundamentals.”