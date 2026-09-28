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Singapore beat Bangladesh 1-0 to keep alive hopes of advancing in FIFA ASEAN Cup

JAKARTA – Despite a sluggish start, Singapore kept alive their hopes of advancing in the FIFA ASEAN Cup by pipping Bangladesh 1-0 on Sept 28.



Just as in March, when the two sides last met in a dead-rubber Asian Cup qualifier in Singapore, Harhys Stewart’s solitary goal was enough to seal the points for the 148th-ranked Lions.

The midfielder headed into the bottom corner off left-back Nur Adam Abdullah’s cross in the 36th minute at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Singapore are third in Group A with three points after two games, while 181st-ranked Bangladesh are last with zero points and have been eliminated.

World No. 118 Indonesia, who had beaten the Lions 2-0 in their opening match, face 136th-ranked Malaysia in a later match at the same venue.

Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury (right) competing for the ball with Singapore’s Harhys Stewart. PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

The Lions will likely need to beat Malaysia in their final group game at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on Oct 1 to advance.

The winners of Groups A and B will meet in the final, while the runners-up will contest the third-place play-off. Both matches will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Oct 5.