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Singapore beat Bangladesh 1-0 to keep alive hopes of advancing in FIFA ASEAN Cup

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Lions midfielder Harhys Stewart heading home the winner against Bangladesh on Sept 28.

Lions midfielder Harhys Stewart heading home the winner against Bangladesh on Sept 28.

PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

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Melvyn Teoh

JAKARTA – Despite a sluggish start, Singapore kept alive their hopes of advancing in the FIFA ASEAN Cup by pipping Bangladesh 1-0 on Sept 28.

Just as in March, when the two sides last met in a dead-rubber Asian Cup qualifier in Singapore, Harhys Stewart’s solitary goal was enough to seal the points for the 148th-ranked Lions.

The midfielder headed into the bottom corner off left-back Nur Adam Abdullah’s cross in the 36th minute at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Singapore are third in Group A with three points after two games, while 181st-ranked Bangladesh are last with zero points and have been eliminated.

World No. 118 Indonesia, who had beaten the Lions 2-0 in their opening match, face 136th-ranked Malaysia in a later match at the same venue.

Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury (right) competing for the ball against Harhys Stewart.

Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury (right) competing for the ball with Singapore’s Harhys Stewart.

PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

The Lions will likely need to beat Malaysia in their final group game at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on Oct 1 to advance.

The winners of Groups A and B will meet in the final, while the runners-up will contest the third-place play-off. Both matches will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Oct 5.

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Melvyn Teoh is a sports journalist at The Straits Times.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.