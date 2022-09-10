Sinclair suspended over controversial tweet

LONDON - Former Manchester City and West Ham footballer Trevor Sinclair was forced to delete his Twitter account on Friday, after sparking fury with a tweet that poured scorn on Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The former England winger claimed there was no reason for black and Asian people living in Britain to pay tribute to the 96-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in the country's history.

"Racism was outlawed in England in the 60s and it's been allowed to thrive so why should black and brown (people) mourn!" Sinclair wrote.

His now-deleted tweet was immediately met with a backlash, with sporting figures weighing in.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan said: "Trev, I'm really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet.

"The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the overriding sentiments not division!"

Two-time Olympian and 2006 Commonwealth Games heptathlon champion Kelly Sotherton replied: "You should be ashamed of yourself... I have no other words that are appropriate."

Former Notts County owner Alan Hardy added: "You're an absolute disgrace. No words."

Netizens mounted an online campaign to get Sinclair fired from his position as a host on TalkSport radio and his employers on Friday suspended the 49-year-old until further notice.

TalkSport said in a statement: "Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet... while we respect the right of Trevor Sinclair to express his opinion on his personal Twitter... TalkSport does not endorse the tweet."

His management agency also refused to condone its client, tweeting: "At a time of national mourning, Tongue Tied Management neither supports nor condones the views shared... The matter will be dealt with internally."