Simeone hoping for a turnaround

MADRID - Atletico Madrid are in a similar position to La Liga rivals Barcelona after losing their last two away matches in the Champions League, with the last of those a 2-0 loss at Club Brugge.

The Belgian side travel to the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday as the surprise Group B leaders with a perfect nine points and zero goals conceded. They can book their place in the next phase if they get a point.

In a group including Bayer Leverkusen and Porto, Brugge's run has come as a shock to observers, and they can qualify for the knockout stage for the first time.

A home defeat will not be fatal for Atletico, who are level with the other two teams on three points but are bottom due to goal difference.

However, with just two group games left after Wednesday, it will make their task of reaching the last 16 that much harder.

Diego Simeone's men last dropped into the Europa League in 2017-18 campaign, having reached the last 16 twice and the quarter-finals two times in the last four season.

The Argentine coach is not giving up hope of a turnaround, starting on Wednesday, and is banking on their solid home record.

He said ahead of the match: "We're not throwing in the towel. There are three matches left for us to put things right."

But Atletico will have to look out for Brugge dangerman Ferran Jutgla, who is returning to Spain for the first time since leaving Barca in July.

The Spanish striker has eight goals - two in the Champions League - and five assists in 14 games for his new club. Given his country's woes up front, there are calls for the 23-year-old to be given his first international cap.

Jutgla is aware of the attention and a good showing against Atletico will only raise his profile, with the forward positions in Luis Enrique's national side very much up for grabs ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

"I am happy with my individual performance, we want to do good things," he told Catalan daily Sport.

"The World Cup? I'm focused on my day to day. I feel valued here. This month and a half before the World Cup will be very important."

There was good news for Atletico on Monday when Antoine Griezmann re-signed until 2026 after an agreement was reached to make his loan deal permanent, and he is set to start on Wednesday.

Defenders Sergio Reguilon, Felipe and midfielder Marcos Llorente are all out through injury.

XINHUA

ATLETICO V BRUGGE

Singtel TV Ch129 & StarHub Ch215, Thursday, 12.40am