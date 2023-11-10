Simeone extends Atletico contract until 2027

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Atletico Madrid v Celtic - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 7, 2023 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
Argentine coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2027, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

The 53-year-old has led Atletico in a club record 642 games.

Simeone has guided Atletico to eight trophies since his arrival in 2011, two league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup, making him the club's most successful coach.

He also had two spells as a midfielder with the Madrid side, making 167 appearances and scoring 30 goals. REUTERS

