Simeone & Co unfazed by Covid disruptions

MADRID • Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said he was not overly concerned by the high number of positive Covid-19 cases the squad are experiencing, after the La Liga leaders were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo on Monday while missing six players with infections.

His side looked ruffled in the first half as Celta took an early lead through Santi Mina but Atletico striker Luis Suarez scored either side of half-time, only for Facundo Ferreyra to snatch a draw for the visitors in the 89th minute.

Atletico dropped points for the first time since losing to Real Madrid on Dec 12 but have 51 from 20 games and lead second-placed Barcelona and champions Real, in third, by eight points with a match in hand on both teams.

Atletico last won the league title in 2014 - the only time in the last 16 seasons that the champions were not Barcelona or Real.

"These are very difficult times for the world and for society and, while we try to look after ourselves, contagion is not just in Atletico it's in society," Simeone told reporters after his team's eight-game winning run in La Liga was halted.

Atletico have had 15 players come down with the virus since the pandemic wreaked havoc on global sport last March. Argentinian Simeone himself missed part of the pre-season campaign after being infected.

Midfielders Thomas Lemar and Hector Herrera tested positive on the morning of the game, leading to the team being forced to cancel their pre-match warm-up at the training ground and hold their usual meeting to prepare for the game via video call.

Record signing Joao Felix and latest arrival Moussa Dembele were among those missing after testing positive for the virus last week, adding to the absences of Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco, who were infected at the end of last month.

"You'll have to ask the players whether it affected them or not but we prepared for the game with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement," Simeone said.

REUTERS