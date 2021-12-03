Silva once more key for City

LONDON • Three seasons ago, Bernardo Silva was Manchester City's player of the year, taking up the team's creative mantle with Kevin de Bruyne injured for a significant portion of the season.

Last season, the Portugal midfielder was in and out of the first team, leading to speculation over his future and he was reportedly contemplating an exit from the Etihad in the close season.

But with de Bruyne yet to get going this term owing to injuries and a bout with Covid-19, Silva has again become City's fulcrum.

After Villa striker Ollie Watkins had cancelled out City defender Ruben Dias' opener, Silva scored a sublime volleyed winner at Villa Park for a 2-1 win on Wednesday, ensuring the English champions remain second and one point behind leaders Chelsea (33).

It was the 27-year-old's fifth top-flight strike in 12 games this term, leading manager Pep Guardiola to hail his form.

"He is the best, and he was the best three seasons ago when we won the (2018-19) title with 98 points," said the Catalan. "He has a special ability to do what he wants with the ball."

By inflicting Steven Gerrard's first defeat as Villa boss, Guardiola recorded his 150th victory in 204 league games, comfortably beating the record set by former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, who needed 247 matches to break that barrier.

Despite several missing personnel, including de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones, City showed their strength in depth to keep pace with the Blues and Liverpool, who are third and a further point behind.

"The 150 is a good milestone. We've done a lot in a short time and we will fight to take good decisions to try to win more," Guardiola said.

Gerrard applauded Villa's effort and conceded his team were overawed by City's superior display in the opening half as he suffered his first loss in three games.

"The second-half performance was really good," the Liverpool great said. "It may be deserved that we take something from the game. We lacked a bit of belief at the start of the first half.

"That is a combination of them having top players and manager. We got a foothold and then conceded. The second goal we could have stopped the game higher up the pitch. The reaction I got, I can't ask for more."

