Silva blasts martial for diving theatrics

LONDON • It was a brave decision but one that ultimately paid off. Jose Mourinho dropped Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku after an eight-game scoring drought and Manchester United produced their best performance of the season to see off a wasteful Everton 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Portuguese manager declared that he was "happy again" despite Gylfi Sigurdsson's late penalty, which ensured an anxious end to proceedings for the hosts.

"It was a game (where) we didn't need to suffer as much (as we did) in the last few minutes. We had it under control even when it was 2-1," said the United boss.

"The last ball of the game is a corner and anything can happen, but we played well and, in some periods, we played very well."

Paul Pogba fired United into the lead in the 27th minute, although he needed a huge slice of luck to convert after his penalty was superbly saved by Jordan Pickford.

It was a double dose of bad luck for Everton, with Marco Silva's men hotly disputing the awarding of the spot kick as Idrissa Gueye appeared to touch the ball before Martial made contact with his leg.

The Everton manager later berated the France forward for his theatrics in winning the "game-changing" penalty.

67%

Paul Pogba's penalty conversion rate (four in six) for Man United this term.

"It was not a penalty - it is clear the player dived, it leaves a bad sensation. I told the players at half-time it was not a fair result," said Silva. "When the game is balanced in the first 20-25 minutes, the penalty starts to put them ahead in the match and more comfortable."

Mourinho shrugged off the controversy surrounding referee Jon Moss' decision and felt that he had been "solid and consistent" in the 90 minutes at Old Trafford.

The 55-year-old also praised Pogba, who was jeered by some sections of the home crowd for his 26-step run-up, for having the "courage" to take the spot kick.

"He wants to take them. Maybe he has to change his approach, but I don't want him to change his mental approach," Mourinho added.

The France midfielder admitted post-match that something was amiss with his bizarre stuttering routine, which was reminiscent of Italy striker Simone Zaza's penalty miss at Euro 2016.

"Maybe they (goalkeepers) know how I take penalties. Maybe I should practise to change it if they know my step," he told reporters.

While Pogba was fortunate to score from the rebound, United's second was pure skill after Martial brilliantly finished with a curler from outside the box just after the break.

And Mourinho lauded the 22-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, for "improving everything" about his game after his third straight game with a league goal and fifth in all competitions.

He told Sky Sports: "He has the same natural talent that he had one or two years ago, but he is improving his way of thinking football, training and his role in the team.

"I am really happy with Martial, (United defender) Luke Shaw, boys that are improving. They had difficult periods, difficult periods for myself, because I want more from them and I took them to the limits."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN, THE TIMES, LONDON

