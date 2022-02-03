Virus impact easing in EPL

LONDON • English Premier League clubs splashed out nearly £300 million (S$547.6 million) in January - the second-highest amount spent in the winter transfer window - with the outlay boosted by a flurry of late big-money moves.

The arrivals of Luis Diaz, Bruno Guimaraes and Rodrigo Bentancur in the last few days of the month lifted the league's gross spending to £295 million, according to figures from financial services firm Deloitte.

January 2018's figure of £430 million remains the record but this year's outlay is more than four times higher than last year's figure of £70 million, when the coronavirus pandemic hit budgets.

The clubs' net expenditure - player purchases less player sales - of £180 million is the highest since the January transfer window was introduced in 2003.

The five clubs at the bottom of the Premier League spent around £150 million, more than 50 per cent of the total, in a bid to buy their way out of trouble.

Among the big moves, Liverpool signed Colombia winger Diaz from Porto for a reported initial fee of £37 million before add-ons, while Newcastle United paid Lyon an initial £33 million for Brazil midfielder Guimaraes.

Cash-rich Newcastle paid Burnley £25 million for New Zealand striker Chris Wood, signed England defender Kieran Trippier for £12 million from Atletico Madrid and on the final day of the window, snared towering English defender Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13 million.

Dan Jones, head of Deloitte's sports business group, said: "This transfer window indicates the financial pressures of Covid-19 on Premier League clubs are easing, with spending firmly back to pre-pandemic levels and among the highest we've seen in January...

"Other large European leagues are also edging back to higher spending, but it is Premier League clubs that have notched up the largest total spend... spending almost £150 million more than Serie A clubs, the closest competitor."

Total gross spending across Europe's "Big Five" leagues, including Spain's La Liga, the German Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1, reached €735 million (S$1.12 billion), exceeding last January's total by €460 million.

"In stark contrast to January 2021, the wider European transfer market appears buoyant," said Calum Ross, assistant director at the sports business group.

"Many clubs are starting to bounce back from significant Covid-induced reductions."

Underlining the financial muscle of the English top flight, Premier League clubs recruited 36 players overall in the window, down from an average of 42 during the January 2018-20 windows, but up by 16 from 2021.

Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli were both handed chances to rebuild their faltering careers at struggling Everton, who also appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on Monday.

While it was expected Alli would leave Tottenham, having fallen out of favour since Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in November 2019, it came as a surprise he was released on a free transfer - up to £40 million in add-ons will kick in if he fulfils certain contractual obligations - after seven years at the club.

Spurs also sent three other cast-offs in Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani lo Celso and Bryan Gil out on loan to Lyon, Villarreal and Valencia respectively, and brought in Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski on loan and Bentancur for £15.8 million as their replacements.

Van de Beek, another who has been frozen out, joined from Manchester United on loan for the rest of the season, although the Old Trafford faithful were frustrated by the failure to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal fans were similarly angered by the absence of signings, as former captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang left on a free to Barcelona so as to get his £350,000-a-week wage bill off the Gunners' books.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS