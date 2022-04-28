Show new boss we can beat Chelsea, urges Rangnick

LONDON • Manchester United are essentially playing for pride in their last four English Premier League games of the season.

In the aftermath of their loss to rivals Arsenal last weekend, interim boss Ralf Rangnick wrote off their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next term.

The Red Devils are six points behind the fourth-placed Gunners and have played a game more than them.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's game against Chelsea, who sit comfortably in third place, he reiterated that their top-four bid was dead.

"I don't think it makes sense to speculate about the Champions League," he said yesterday. "We need to be realistic. Even if we win all four games, it's not in our hands, what is in our hands is how we play, our level of performance."

But despite having little at stake, Rangnick feels "it's important for this season to finish on the best possible note" as he prepares to hand over duties to the incoming Erik ten Hag, who will leave his post at Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season, to become the club's fifth full-time manager since 2013.

"Obviously, if results are not going well and we lost three of the last four games, the morale, energy in the locker room isn't as good as it would be," he said.

"Still, we have to perform, this is what we're getting paid for, it's important for the players, knowing the new manager, to show we are able to beat a team like Chelsea, this is our job.

"In order to do that, we need to play on the best level we can. Chelsea are a good team but we know that if we play well, it's possible to win tomorrow."

United will miss Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

A victory for the Blues today will ensure they cannot be caught by United, in sixth and on 54 points, even if the visitors lose all their remaining league matches and the hosts win theirs.

Thomas Tuchel's men are winless in their last eight top-flight games against Rangnick's side and are looking for their first league win at Old Trafford since 2013.

The German stated his intention to put that unwanted sequence right, saying: "It's about time... it will always be a big match for me no matter what form they are in."

Tuchel also admitted his players were unhappy at the impending departure of key defender Antonio Rudiger, who will leave on a free transfer in the summer, but called on them to refocus, with a top-four spot to seal and next month's FA Cup final against Liverpool to look forward to.

Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will miss today's trip.

REUTERS

MAN UNITED V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch 102 & StarHub Ch 227, tomorrow, 2.45am