Shoretire, 17, earns high praise from Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Shola Shoretire to have a bright future after the 17-year-old became the club's youngest player in a European competition.

Shoretire, who made his debut as a substitute in Sunday's Premier League win over Newcastle, replaced Mason Greenwood in the 76th minute of the Europa League 0-0 home draw against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The second-leg result completed a 4-0 aggregate win over the Spanish side in the round of 32.

"Shola is going to be a good player for us and sometimes you need to test them against good players," Solskjaer said of the midfielder - 17 years and 23 days old. "We knew Real Sociedad are a good team with good individuals and they press.

"He's a young kid that we believe in. Great attitude.

"You can see the shape of him. We think physically he'll be an athlete and technically very, very good. Makes good decisions... Very likeable boy that we hope we can see loads of in the future."

Despite tomorrow's league clash against Chelsea, Solskjaer named a strong side that included talisman Bruno Fernandes and made just four changes as Marcus Rashford and defender Harry Maguire started on the bench.

Solskjaer justified his decision, pointing to a missed 13th-minute penalty by Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal after Daniel James had fouled Andoni Gorosabel.

"We played against a very good team and the start of the game showed why it was important," said Solskjaer, who also handed 18-year-old Amad Diallo his first Old Trafford appearance.

"They got a penalty early, luckily he missed it. You don't want to go into half-time one or two down, you want to get players through unscathed."

United came to life as Fernandes rattled the crossbar with a swerving shot from 15m while Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro denied Anthony Martial and James.

EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 16

Ajax (Ned) v Young Boys (Sui) D ynamo Kiev (Ukr) v Villarreal (Esp) AS Roma (Ita) v Shakhtar (Ukr) Olympiakos (Gre) v Arsenal ( Eng) Dinamo Zagreb (Cro) v Tottenham (Eng) Man United (Eng) v Milan (Ita) Slavia Prague (Cze) v Rangers (Sco) Granada (Esp) v Molde (Nor) Ties to be played on March 11 and 18

Modibo Sagnan hit the woodwork for Sociedad with a close-range header shortly after the break, before United substitute Axel Tuanzebe had a goal disallowed for Victor Lindelof's foul on Jon Bautista.

Fernandes made way for Rashford at the interval, but United largely went through the motions in the second half as they sat back and kept the visitors at bay.

REUTERS