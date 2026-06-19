'Shoot at me, not them': Furious Paraguay coach tells media to back off

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SANTA CLARA, California June 18 - Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro on Thursday vented his fury over criticism his players endured after their opening World Cup hammering by the United States, telling media to lay off his team and send all of the punches his way.

Alfaro took full responsibility for Paraguay's 4-1 defeat by co-hosts the United States last week and said his players must be left alone so they can get their Group D campaign back on track on Friday against Turkey.

"Criticise me. You can shoot at me but not at them. Protect them. You know why? Because when the World Cup is over, I will be gone, but they will stay. They will remain and they will keep on representing the country," Alfaro said, waving his finger repeatedly during a packed press conference.

"Please hit me. Hit me. I'm going to chin up and take all of your punches. But I'm only asking you to defend the players, they are the most valuable asset that the national team has."

Paraguay, known as "La Albirroja", last played in the World Cup in 2010, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in a dramatic quarter-final that marked their best run in the tournament.

There will be little room for error for either Paraguay or Turkey in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday after both sides suffered opening-game defeats, with Turkey beaten 2-0 by Australia.

The two sides will have an idea mathematically of the task ahead, with the United States taking on Australia in Seattle earlier in the day.

'YOU CAN DESTROY THE COACH, THAT'S FINE'

Alfaro said Paraguay had been "overwhelmed and steamrolled on all fronts" against the United States but had since regrouped and would put up a good fight against Turkey.

But as he tried to focus on the upcoming match, he became visibly vexed by questions about his opening game selection and went into another long tirade.

"I closed the U.S. chapter on Saturday and you're bringing me back to this U.S. chapter. Tomorrow we have a final against Turkey," he said.

"They are here, representing seven million people. So I would like to see you defending that jersey ... you can destroy the coach, that is fine."

Midfielder Matias Galarza sat beside Alfaro, looking awkward at times during a heated press conference that ran well over the allotted time.

"Well, it's difficult to speak now, isn't it," Galarza said, drawing laughter from the media.

"Obviously that game was a shock to us... The U.S. game chapter is closed and tomorrow we have a final, and that's how we see it." REUTERS