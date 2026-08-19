Sheffield United's ex-owners winds up company which bought club

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Arsenal - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - April 11, 2021 General view of the corner flag before the match EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or \"live\" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

LONDON, Aug 19 - Sheffield United's former owner on Wednesday won a bid to wind up the company that in 2024 bought the second-tier Championship side, which said the High Court's decision was not an issue for the club.

United World, led by Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, filed a winding-up petition last month against COH Sports Bidco Limited (CSBL) over what it says is a 35 million pound ($47.43 million) debt.

United World Holding Limited's petition to wind up CSBL was granted by a judge at London's High Court on Wednesday after a brief hearing.

A Sheffield United spokesperson said in a statement that "this High Court decision is not a Sheffield United Football Club issue".

United World said in a statement that it had "tried until the morning of the hearing to give the owners a final opportunity to find a solution and spare Sheffield United the consequences of their conduct".

The statement added that "United World will continue to pursue the full sums owed through every legal avenue available".

COH Sports – led by Steven Rosen, founder and chairman of Resilience Capital Partners, and Helmy Eltoukhy, co-founder and chairman of biotech company Guardant Health – bought 100% of the club's parent company Blades Leisure Ltd in 2024 through CSBL.

But, in June, Sheffield United said 1919 Partners LLC was the parent company of the club, a move United World this week said "appears to be an attempt to avoid paying CSBL's creditors".

United World this week said there is "a real prospect" that the English Football League (EFL) may have to impose a 12-point deduction, as the EFL's rules "would be undermined if owners were able to acquire football clubs without paying for them".

The EFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS