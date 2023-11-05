Sheffield United end winless run with last-gasp penalty against Wolves

Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - November 4, 2023 Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - November 4, 2023 Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn REUTERS
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

SHEFFIELD, England - Sheffield United secured their first Premier League win of the season with a penalty goal from Oliver Norwood 10 minutes into stoppage time, earning them a 2-1 victory at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

As the match neared its conclusion, the visitors' Fabio Silva conceded a penalty for tripping George Baldock, which Norwood easily converted, sending Bramall Lane into a frenzy.

Sheffield had got the first goal of the match when Cameron Archer picked up a loose ball in midfield, sprinted to the edge of the box and unleashed a shot that struck the crossbar before finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

A minute before stoppage time, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalised for the visitors, sending in a curler from inside the box that deflected into the net.

Sheffield are bottom of the table with four points, while Wolves are 13th with 12 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top