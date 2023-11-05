Sheffield United end winless run with last-gasp penalty against Wolves

SHEFFIELD, England - Sheffield United secured their first Premier League win of the season with a penalty goal from Oliver Norwood 10 minutes into stoppage time, earning them a 2-1 victory at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

As the match neared its conclusion, the visitors' Fabio Silva conceded a penalty for tripping George Baldock, which Norwood easily converted, sending Bramall Lane into a frenzy.

Sheffield had got the first goal of the match when Cameron Archer picked up a loose ball in midfield, sprinted to the edge of the box and unleashed a shot that struck the crossbar before finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

A minute before stoppage time, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalised for the visitors, sending in a curler from inside the box that deflected into the net.

Sheffield are bottom of the table with four points, while Wolves are 13th with 12 points. REUTERS