Shaw's four-goal haul powers Man City to 6-1 WSL home win over Villa

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 14 - Manchester City's Khadija Shaw struck four times to help the Women's Super League leaders to a 6-1 ‍thrashing ​of Aston Villa on Sunday for ‍their 10th successive WSL win.

City have 30 points after 11 games, six ​ahead ​of second-placed Chelsea, whose 34-game unbeaten run in the WSL ended last weekend, bounced back to beat Brighton & Hove Albion ‍3-0 away.

Arsenal, who won 3-1 at Everton on Saturday, are another ​two points back in ⁠third on 22. Fourth-placed Manchester United were hosting Tottenham Hotspur, who are fifth, in Sunday's late game.

Jamaica international Shaw became the first City women's ​player to reach 100 goals, hitting that mark with her first of the ‌day, a clinical finish from ​Vivianne Miedema's cross. She doubled her tally on the stroke of halftime.

Aoba Fujino made it three for the home side on the counter-attack just past the hour. Lucy Parker headed one back for the visitors but Miedema's tap-in restored City's three-goal lead.

Shaw ‍scored two more goals late in the game for ​103 in 120 appearances across all competitions.

Villa dropped to eighth in the ​table on 13 points.

Second-bottom West Ham United ‌and basement side Liverpool drew 2-2, while Leicester City beat London City Lionesses 1-0. REUTERS