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Sharp reverses retirement and joins eighth-tier AFC Rushden

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FILE PHOTO: Sep 20, 2023; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Billy Sharp (27) reacts to scoring a goal during the second half against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Sep 20, 2023; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Billy Sharp (27) reacts to scoring a goal during the second half against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

REUTERS

Nov 1 - Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has reversed his decision to retire from professional football and signed for eighth-tier AFC Rushden &amp; Diamonds, the club announced on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Sharp, who announced in October that he was stepping away from the professional game after a 22-year career, will now continue playing in non-league football and is expected to feature in Diamonds' FA Cup first-round tie at Burton Albion next Saturday.

The move marks a return to the area where Sharp's prolific career first gained momentum. The first of his 299 professional goals came during a loan spell with the original Rushden &amp; Diamonds in 2005.

Rushden &amp; Diamonds went into liquidation in 2011 after financial problems and was succeeded by phoenix club AFC Rushden &amp; Diamonds, formed by supporters.

Sharp enjoyed his greatest success at Sheffield United, where he helped the side to win three promotions, including two to the Premier League. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.