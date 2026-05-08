Shakira unveils official World Cup song 'Dai Dai'

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Shakira performs during an open concert at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 2, 2026. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

May 7 - Colombian singer Shakira unveiled the official song for the 2026 World Cup, "Dai Dai", on Thursday.

The 49-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Thursday from Brazil's Maracana stadium to tease the track, which features Nigerian singer Burna Boy. The song will be released on 14 May.

In the footage, the singer appears alongside a group of dancers dressed in the colours of several of the national teams taking part in the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The video also features the official match balls from the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, apparently referencing the tournaments in which Shakira played a prominent role musically.

The Latin pop star had also performed the official song for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa - Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

She performed her hit Hips Don't Lie and La La La (Brazil 2014) during ceremonies at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and 2014 tournament in Brazil respectively. REUTERS