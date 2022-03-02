Shakhtar coach: Ukraine a lesson in pride, dignity

KYIV • Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday confirmed their 12 Brazilian players and their families have left the country safely, following last week's invasion by Russia, and have arrived in Romania.

The club, a regular face in the Champions League, added that the foreign players from fellow Ukrainian outfit and reigning champions Dynamo Kyiv had also left the country.

Three Brazilians who play for SK Dnipro-1, another Ukrainian side, crossed the border into Romania on Saturday, while the BBC said that Rukh Lviv's foreign players had crossed the western border into Poland.

"The evacuation of the players was made possible thanks to the personal assistance of Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, the Ukrainian Football Association president Andrii Pavelko and the Moldovan Football Federation president Leonid Oleinichenko," Shakhtar said in a statement.

Matheus Assaf, agent of Shakhtar's Vinicius Tobias said they were en route to Bucharest before heading to Brazil.

Shakhtar coach Roberto de Zerbi also posted a video of himself and his coaching staff on Instagram, saying they were happy to be home following their evacuation. "But so long as our Ukrainian players and our Ukrainian friends are not as free as us, we can never be truly happy," the Italian said.

"We are really sorry for the people of Ukraine, who are giving a huge lesson to Western countries in terms of pride, dignity and sense of belonging."

Dynamo winger Carlos de Pena admitted the past few days of fighting had left him fearful for his life.

"Peace ended and the nightmare began. I saw the desperation of people in the streets, queues for the supermarkets and cash points, and people fleeing to the border," the Uruguayan, who along with his Brazilian teammate Vitinho, hid in a hotel basement until they were safely transported overland into Moldova.

"You could feel the explosions close by, civilians started dying and the fear grew. I was very afraid and hid to cry several times to put on a brave face and not show others my desperation."

Shakhtar are based in Donetsk but have not played a home game since 2014 following the initial start of hostilities, with the city being the capital of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic.

The club have a long history of recruiting promising Brazilian footballers, from Fred, now at Manchester United, to Manchester City skipper Fernandinho.

They lead the league but have not played a competitive fixture since Dec 11 as a result of the winter break and the subsequent indefinite suspension of all domestic football games due to the Russian invasion.

