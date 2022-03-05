Shakened Chelsea turn sights on league

LONDON • Chelsea are in a difficult place at the moment following Russian owner Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club after his country's invasion of Ukraine, but manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his players to focus on what they can do on the pitch.

The Blues, third in the Premier League and 16 points behind leaders Manchester City (66), will be aiming to make it three league wins in a row when they travel to Burnley today.

They beat Tottenham 2-0 in January before they headed to the Club World Cup and last played in the English top flight on Feb 19, when they defeated Crystal Palace 1-0.

Since then, they beat Lille 2-0 in the Champions League, lost to Liverpool on penalties in the League Cup final, and defeated Luton Town 3-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek.

Tuchel wants his team to maintain their momentum, saying: "We are in a good run of results but we don't feel it because we had FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, but we are in a good place in the table and we have to fight hard to stay where we are.

"We want everyone to fight together. The attitude has been right in the last few matches."

On today's opponents, the German added: "It's a tough game, there will be no presents. We want to dig in and be ready for the fight.

"They are consistent in how they approach the games - physical and direct up front, a lot of crosses, dangerous at set-pieces."

Chelsea have collected 27 points from 13 away matches and have never lost a Premier League match at Turf Moor.

N'Golo Kante has urged his teammates to stay focused in their quest to finish in the top four, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club.

"It was something we were not prepared for," the French midfielder said.

"But the only thing we can do because we don't control these things, is do as best what we have always done... playing football. It's the only thing that we control."

Reece James, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah remain doubts for today.

Burnley have the worst record of only three league wins this season but two of those came in their last four games.

They lie in 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Everton (22) in the relegation battle.

"We all know that we're in the bottom three and we have to start getting results to get out of that, but the last few weeks have shown what we can do," defender Charlie Taylor said.

Sean Dyche's men will be without Erik Pieters, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, while Ben Mee is a major doubt.

REUTERS

BURNLEY V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm