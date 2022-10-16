Shaken Barcelona in dire need of Clasico fillip

BARCELONA - The football world watched on with surprise, and in some quarters, disdain, as Barcelona spent big this summer, bringing in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and others.

Despite crippling debts of over €1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion), the club went all out to sign a host of world-class players, after activating a series of "financial levers".

The Catalan club sold 10 per cent of its La Liga television rights to American investment firm Sixth Street Partners for the next 25 years in June, then another 15 per cent in July, for a total of about €500 million.

They also sold 24.5 per cent of Barca Studios to fan token platform Socios.com for €100 million, and another equivalent stake to production company Orpheus Media for the same amount.

Barca president Joan Laporta was keen to give coach Xavi Hernandez the players he asked for, and apart from Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, he delivered.

But in the Champions League, Barcelona have not.

Away defeats by Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, followed by their midweek home draw against the Italian side, have left them on the brink of a second straight group-stage elimination.

Still reeling from their 3-3 draw with Inter, Barca head into Sunday's Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid searching for a victory that will in some way vindicate their high summer expenditure.

The Catalan side currently top La Liga ahead of Real, but only on goal difference, so a loss would be another blow at arguably the lowest moment in Laporta's second stint.

Laporta, in charge during a golden era between 2003-2010, had hoped to bring the good times back to a club who have not won the Champions League since 2015.

But for the first time, questions are being asked of Xavi, who did well after arriving in November 2021 to pull Barca out of a rut under Ronald Koeman.

Defeat against their bitter rivals would turn a bad week into a wretched one and invite more questions about Barca's summer spree.

Staying unbeaten, on the other hand, could stave off doubts and offer a signal to the watching world that the Laporta project may have suffered a damaging setback, but is still standing.

Laporta is hoping for a fillip in Madrid, telling the club TV channel: "El Clasico is very important, whoever wins get a huge injection of morale and the loser takes a mighty blow. We'll go there with our heads held high. We have a team to do things there. We want to show how good we are and that we can win the league."

AFP

REAL MADRID V BARCELONA

Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213, 10.10pm