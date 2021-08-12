Shades of Barca in PSG front line

PARIS • Barcelona's first European Cup winning side in 1992 was nicknamed the "Dream Team" yet no team deserve that moniker more now than Paris Saint-Germain, who have added Lionel Messi to their already star-studded squad.

Messi is about to form a world-beating front three with former strike partner Neymar of Brazil and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

The trio could rival the unstoppable MSN triumvirate Messi formed at Barca with Neymar and Luis Suarez for three seasons, scoring 364 goals and firing the team to a 2015 treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Yet that initial success was the start of a slow decline for Barca that should serve as a warning to PSG of the pitfalls of building a team stacked with expensive talent yet short on work rate and ideas.

Basing a team around three ferociously talented forwards eventually came at a cost to Barca's overall balance and they soon found themselves unable to compete with the top sides in the Champions League.

The nadir came with a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, while last season PSG ran riot at the Nou Camp in a 4-1 last-16 first-leg win to condemn Barca to their earliest elimination in 14 years.

Barca's most painful loss, however, was the financial ruin that came with the pandemic and which saw the club accrue €1.2 billion (S$1.9 billion) in debt, leaving them unable to afford to keep Messi.

The financial warning signs may also be there for PSG, who this summer signed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma, all for free but on huge salaries, in addition to €60 million for Achraf Hakimi.

PSG, however, have the luxury of being funded by the state-owned Qatar Sports Investment group.

But questions will need to be answered about whether a squad with so many supremely talented individuals, several of whom are on the wrong side of 30, will be able to maintain a team ethos on the pitch.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino will also have to show he can exert his control on a star-studded squad, as predecessors Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel struggled to do.

Messi has not always proven easy to manage. Former Barca coach Gerardo Martino said he knew Messi "could have got him sacked at any moment" while Quique Setien, who oversaw the traumatic defeat by Bayern, remarked: "He is very reserved, but he makes you see the things he wants."

Pochettino has the advantage of hailing from the same part of Argentina as Messi and they share a passion for Rosario club Newell's Old Boys. But he will have to tread a careful line between showing the player the respect his status demands without allowing him to become bigger than the club.

As it is, Messi is not only bigger than any club, but he is also the undisputed icon of his country.

Argentinians reacted with pride as Messi arrived in France on Tuesday ahead of his move to PSG.

"Messi and the day of the 10: He's arrived and revolutionised Paris!" said sports newspaper Ole, referring to the day of the month and Messi's shirt number.

Speaking to Argentinian channel C5N, Argentina's ambassador to France, Leonardo Constatino said among Argentinians in France "there is great pride. Everyone is delighted and it's very exciting".

"We're lucky to have the best player in the world in Paris."

Constatino also said he had received "many calls" from people wanting to meet Messi.

Argentina's football association, meanwhile, produced an emotional video that was circulating on social media called "Chin up champion" that began with Messi's tears at his farewell press conference in Barcelona last Sunday.

"The most incredible thing is that no Argentine will ever desert you, go where you go," said the video that featured scenes from Messi's career and family life.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE