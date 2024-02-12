Sevilla claim 1-0 home win over Atletico

SEVILLE - Isaac Romero's first-half strike earned Sevilla a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with the visitors missing the chance to reclaim third place in LaLiga.

Diego Simeone's side remain on 48 points, two behind Barcelona, who host Granada later in the day. Real Madrid top the standings with 61 points, five ahead of second-placed Girona.

Sevilla took the lead in the 15th minute as Romero seized on some poor defending to head home from a corner flicked on by Lucas Ocampos.

Atletico, who lost striker Alvaro Morata to injury at halftime, dominated possession throughout the match but could not breakthrough a solid home backline as they fell to their sixth league defeat of the season.

The win moved Sevilla up to 15th with 23 points, six clear of the relegation zone. REUTERS