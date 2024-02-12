Sevilla claim 1-0 home win over Atletico

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 11, 2024 Sevilla players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 11, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay in action with Sevilla's Sergio Ramos REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 11, 2024 Sevilla's Suso is shown a yellow card by referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 11, 2024 Sevilla's Suso is shown a yellow card by referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

SEVILLE - Isaac Romero's first-half strike earned Sevilla a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with the visitors missing the chance to reclaim third place in LaLiga.

Diego Simeone's side remain on 48 points, two behind Barcelona, who host Granada later in the day. Real Madrid top the standings with 61 points, five ahead of second-placed Girona.

Sevilla took the lead in the 15th minute as Romero seized on some poor defending to head home from a corner flicked on by Lucas Ocampos.

Atletico, who lost striker Alvaro Morata to injury at halftime, dominated possession throughout the match but could not breakthrough a solid home backline as they fell to their sixth league defeat of the season.

The win moved Sevilla up to 15th with 23 points, six clear of the relegation zone. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top