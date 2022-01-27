Sevilla boosted by Martial loan deal

SEVILLA • Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has completed a six-month loan move to Sevilla, the football clubs announced on Tuesday, as the France international looks to revive his career in La Liga.

He will join Sevilla's title charge in Spain, with the club in second place and trailing Real Madrid by four points.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 79 goals and made 50 assists in 269 appearances for United, had told interim coach Ralf Rangnick that he wanted to leave this month after growing frustrated with a lack of playing opportunities.

He made his first appearance under Rangnick as a substitute against West Ham last weekend and contributed to Marcus Rashford's winning goal, after being jeered by some United fans when he came on because he allegedly refused to travel to a game against Aston Villa the week before.

"He's a great player, one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but we have other players in his position. It's his wish that he wants to leave," Rangnick had said on Saturday.

Martial was one of the brightest prospects in Europe when United signed him for an initial fee of £36 million (S$65.4 million) in 2015. It was a then-world record fee for a teenager.

After a promising first season under Louis van Gaal, the Frenchman struggled to impress Jose Mourinho during his two-year spell at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment rekindled Martial's career in Manchester and he enjoyed his best season in 2019-20, netting 23 goals. But a long-term knee injury saw him miss the second half of last season and he fell down the pecking order after the reinforcements of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

He has scored only one goal in 11 appearances this term, but could be an astute signing for Sevilla if he can rediscover his goal-scoring form under Julen Lopetegui in Spain.

