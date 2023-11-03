Several offers made for next French soccer broadcasting rights

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 General view of the match ball before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

PARIS - Several offers have been made to buy the next set of broadcasting rights for French soccer's top flight Ligue 1 championship, as well as the Ligue 2 division, the country's Ligue de Football Professionel body said on Thursday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top