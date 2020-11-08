Seven-goal Sailors sink Tigers

With each emphatic goal, the Lion City Sailors chipped away at the doubts surrounding their Singapore Premier League (SPL) title credentials, as they thumped Balestier Khalsa 7-1 yesterday.

After an inconsistent run since they made headlines in February by privatising, Aurelio Vidmar's men produced a resounding victory to leapfrog the Tigers and move to second on goal difference with 11 points from seven matches.

Crucially, they have a game in hand on Tampines Rovers, who lead the standings on 16 points but were left ruing their 1-1 draw with 10-man Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub in yesterday's other clash.

There are only 14 rounds of fixtures in this season's shortened SPL due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sailors will unlikely face opponents as agreeable as Marko Kraljevic's side was at the Bishan Stadium.

With no fans in the grounds, the Croat's shouts of "too easy" were clearly audible and his frustrations were well-founded.

It took just 10 minutes for Stipe Plazibat to head in Shahdan Sulaiman's free kick and, by half-time, they were up by five goals. The excellent Plazibat had his hat-trick alongside two assists for Song Ui-young and Saifullah Akbar.

The Tigers defence, missing the towering presence of centre-back Ensar Brunscevic who was out with a knee injury, conceded two more after the interval to Tajeli Salamat and Adam Swandi with forward Kristijan Krajcek's strike offering little consolation.

Calling it a "fantastic performance", Vidmar said: "I'm extremely pleased... We had many great players tonight.

"We were playing our third game in seven days, and we kept pushing the intensity. And it is going to be like this for the rest of the season - play, recover and get ready.

"Even if the results haven't always gone our way, we have been consistent with the way we are trying to play attacking football. If we do our jobs properly, everything will come together like they did tonight."

The players and officials observed a minute of silence for former Singapore international Salim Moin, who died on Friday night after a heart attack. He was 59.​

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE Balestier Khalsa 1 Lion City Sailors 7

Salim previously coached the national Under-18s and had coaching stints at SPL clubs Gombak United, Balestier, Woodlands Wellington, Tampines and Hougang United.

Plazibat, a former Hougang striker, paid tribute and dedicated his treble to his former assistant coach. He said: "I was so shocked and sad to hear the news. Coach Salim was a very nice guy who gave good advice on and off the pitch.

"He had an eye for detail and knew when to say the right things to calm down a nervous player."

As for the title race, Plazibat added: "We always felt we are in it. Luck was not on our side when we lost to Albirex and drew with Hougang, but we always believed we would bounce back.

"We have good momentum now to keep pushing and putting pressure on the leaders. Every team will drop points with this schedule, but I'm very confident our fitness help us come through on top."