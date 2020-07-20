Setien unfazed, eyes European Cup

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Quique Setien does not feel undermined by Lionel Messi's damning review of their underwhelming season and has insisted they can still win the Champions League.

After meekly surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid on Thursday, the Barca captain did not hold back in his criticism of the team's "weak" mentality.

Messi also hinted at "a lot of change" should the Catalan giants lose to Napoli in the Champions League next month - the last-16 tie is finely balanced at 1-1 ahead of the home second leg - comments some have taken as a shot at Setien.

Barca are in danger of finishing the season empty-handed for the first time since the 2007-08 season, but the former Betis boss has claimed that he has no problem with the Argentinian's assessment.

"Not at all. In certain moments, we all say things that can be taken badly," said Setien. "I don't give it much importance.

"The feeling I get is we are absolutely aware that we have a very important competition to come and we want to reach the final and win it."

It has been five years since Barca won the Champions League and since then, they have made the last four only once, when they capitulated to eventual winners Liverpool last season.

The route to next month's Lisbon final will not be any easier, with German champions Bayern Munich, who hold a 3-0 first-leg lead in their last-16 tie with Chelsea, most likely waiting in the quarter-finals.

But Setien, who was appointed in January, believes that Barca, who held a dressing-room inquisition on Friday, can still salvage their season, even as talk of his sacking reaches fever pitch.

"We have to improve in some areas but you can't convince me everything has been a disaster. It hasn't," he said. "We have to be more consistent, more reliable.

"If we manage to have a game like the one we played against Villarreal (winning 4-1 in La Liga), where everything went well, it will undoubtedly give us a chance to win the Champions League."

5

Years since Barcelona won the Champions League, when they beat Juventus 3-1 for their fifth title.

Asked about speculation that the axe is set to fall on him, he added: "I always knew things were not going to be easy. At no time have I had the feeling of really wanting to leave.

"Everyone's concern is to improve the team. We are trying to find solutions so things change and that is what the meeting was all about, preparing for the future with optimism."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE