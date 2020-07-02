Setien on thin ice after Barca wobble

BARCELONA • Quique Setien has admitted that Barcelona's hopes of a third successive Spanish La Liga title could be all but over after dropping points again on Tuesday.

The Catalans gave up more ground to Real Madrid in the title race after a 2-2 draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

The draw meant Barca stayed in second place on 70 points and leaders Real, who have 71, will go four points clear with five games left if they beat Getafe at home today.

"It's a real shame and the league title is looking much harder for us with each game," said Setien, whose side have drawn three of their six games since the season resumed.

"Dropping these points pushes us further away from the title but we have to keep on working hard."

Barca went ahead in the 11th minute via Diego Costa's own goal.

Saul Niguez then levelled from the spot after the referee ordered a retake when Marc-Andre ter Stegen had strayed from his line to save from Costa.

Barca earned a penalty soon after the interval which Messi coolly converted via a panenka kick for a remarkable 700th strike for club and country, only for Saul to equalise with another spot kick.

Messi has taken 862 games to reach his mark, while rival Cristiano Ronaldo took 974 matches to score the same number. The latter has 744 goals in 1,041 games.

Setien's men desperately needed to win after twice throwing away the lead to draw 2-2 with Celta Vigo last Saturday but history repeated itself. Atletico stay third, two points ahead of Sevilla (57), who won 3-0 at Leganes.

Barca's poor form comes with little surprise. With suggestions of disharmony between the players and coaching staff, Setien's future looks bleak. He was asked about his job on Monday and had to play down the significance of a frank exchange of views in the dressing room following Saturday's draw.

Messi had also caused a stir by appearing to ignore Setien's assistant Eder Sarabia during a water break in that game and on Tuesday it was impossible to ignore the contrast with Atletico's players, who huddled around coach Diego Simeone while 50m away, Setien stood alone.

MESSI'S 700 GOALS

FOR BARCELONA 630 goals in 724 appearances in all competitions: • 441 in 480 La Liga games • 114 in Champions League • 53 in King's Cup • 14 in Spanish Super Cup • Three in Uefa Super Cup • Five in Club World Cup

FOR ARGENTINA 70 senior international goals: • 34 in international friendlies • 21 in World Cup qualifiers • Nine at Copa America • Six at the World Cup

ALL OF HIS BODY • 582 left foot • 92 right foot • 24 header • 1 chest • 1 hand

TEAM BALANCE It's true that taking him out of the team like that is hard for a player of his level but the circumstances forced me to do it. QUIQUE SETIEN, Barcelona coach, on not utilising Antoine Griezmann.

At full-time, Setien stared into space with the look of a coach who is running out of time. He had already "lost the confidence of the dressing room", according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

He also invited controversy by leaving €120 million (S$187 million) signing Antoine Griezmann on the bench for the second time in a row, turning to him only late in stoppage time.

"It's difficult to put him on without destabilising the team," Setien said about the former Atletico ace.

"It's true that taking him out of the team like that is hard for a player of his level but the circumstances forced me to do it.

"Tomorrow I will speak to him, not to apologise, but it is a decision he has to understand."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESS