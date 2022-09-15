Setbacks 'typical' but Klopp praises Reds' late fightback

LONDON - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said setbacks have become "typical" for the Reds, after they required a late winner to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah fired the home side ahead in the 17th minute, but their lead lasted just 10 minutes before Ajax equalised with a stunning strike from Mohammed Kudus.

Liverpool, beaten 4-1 at Napoli in their group opener, looked to be heading for another disappointing result until centre-back Joel Matip scored in the 89th minute.

"You do a lot of good stuff, we played a really good game... And then you concede, you are 1-0 up and you concede with the first chance of the opponent, the equaliser," said Klopp, whose side had won just two of their opening seven games of the season.

"So, that's what I mean, it's typical, like a proper setback."

But the German praised Liverpool's reaction to the "incredible" leveller from Ajax.

"I was not surprised when they scored, not because we defended badly but because it's pretty likely in situations like this," he added.

"Pretty much every other shot (Alisson) would have saved, but this one was one you couldn't save. The reaction (to their goal) to show that we are still able to show these kind of things was the most important thing tonight."

Victory takes Liverpool level on three points with Ajax and Napoli, who travelled to Rangers in the other Group A game on Wednesday night.

"If you put the two games next to each other, I don't think you recognise the same squad," Klopp added of his side's improvement from their loss to Napoli, which he described as the worst performance of his nearly seven years in charge.

The match was preceded by a minute's silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Liverpool fans had booed the national anthem before winning both domestic Cup finals last season but any fears of a mass political protest were dispelled with only a small band of individuals interrupting the moment of reflection.

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder admitted that Liverpool's late winner left him feeling "quite sour" but he had no complaints as the Reds were the better team.

"We had a lot of problems in possession to find the free man," the Dutchman said. "It demands more courage from us. Liverpool played with lots of intensity and we had some problems coping with that.

"I can live with the defeat, of course. Liverpool were the better team this evening, there's no shame in that but you have to learn from that."

REUTERS, AFP