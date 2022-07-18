Set-piece specialists Jaguars rue two points lost

Their set-piece prowess sparked them to a 2-1 win over Albirex Niigata earlier this month and while Tanjong Pagar United made their dead-ball deliveries count again when they hosted Hougang United yesterday, it was not enough to secure three points this time.

The Jaguars took the lead twice through set pieces but the Cheetahs came back both times in the 2-2 draw at the Jurong East Stadium.

Tanjong Pagar opened accounts through Raihan Rahman, who showed why he is the Jaguars' designated set-piece taker as he scored direct from a corner in the sixth minute to bag his first goal of the season.

But Hougang did not take long to respond and equalised just two minutes later when Sahil Suhaimi found Shawal Anuar with a lofted pass, before the latter sent the ball into the back of the net.

Tanjong Pagar regained their lead in the 38th minute when Raihan's free-kick fell to Blake Ricciuto, who headed the ball into the path of Reo Nishiguchi to tap in from close range.

The visitors drew level again through Pedro Bortoluzo's spot-kick in the 57th minute after Tanjong Pagar skipper Faritz Hameed handled the ball in the box.

Jaguars coach Hasrin Jailani admitted that they had not been able to replicate the intensity that they showed in the 2-1 win over Albirex, adding that it was a fair result.

He said: "If you look at the game itself, it was quite even although Hougang may not have had more shots. Credit to their goalkeeper (Mukundan Maran), he saved a few of our shots.

"We look at the positive side - as long as we don't lose, it's still positive even though we want to win."

Hougang coach Clement Teo lamented conceding two goals from set pieces, but was pleased with how his charges performed, noting that it was their fourth game in 13 days.

He said: "They worked hard but things didn't materialise. Coming out in the second half, we were a lot more dominant, there were no real threats besides free kicks from Tanjong Pagar.

"I'm very happy with the performance from my players based on the commitment and determination they've given."

The Cheetahs have also had a decent run of games since last month's AFC Cup. Although they did not progress from the group stage, they recorded two wins in the three games they played.

Teo believes that experience has helped the team significantly, saying: "We were together for the whole 11 days, we had good team-bonding sessions and it really helped.

"Players were really working together for one common goal. They've brought this back and now we're moving in the same direction."

While Faritz admitted that it was frustrating not to get the win, he took stock of how far the Jaguars have come since they returned to the league in 2020.

They finished last that year, before coming in fifth last season. They now sit third in the table, four points ahead of Tampines Rovers who have a game in hand.

The 31-year-old said: "For us it's like two points lost and also a chance to secure our placing in the league. But even though it's two points lost for us, you see them celebrating for a draw and that shows how much we've grown as a team.

"Three years ago, we were the ones at the bottom but now they are happy to get a draw against us."

In last night's other game, Tampines Rovers snapped a three-game winless run in the SPL by defeating the Young Lions 5-2, with Taufik Suparno scoring a brace.