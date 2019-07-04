Set piece gives Avramovic debut win

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Young Lions 0 Home United 1

Raddy Avramovic, who was unveiled as the Home United coach just a day before their Singapore Premier League match against the Young Lions, was able to make an instant impact at Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

The Serb was well known for designing set pieces to unlock defences when he was the Singapore coach from 2003 to 2012, and it was one such dead-ball move that earned his side a 1-0 success.

Eleven minutes in, Adam Swandi played a short corner to Hami Syahin, who put a low cross across the six-yard box for skipper Abdil Qaiyyim to slam in for the winner.

Assistant coach Noh Rahman, who took Avramovic's place at the post-match media conference, paid tribute to the 69-year-old.

He said: "From my time with the national team, he was already the mastermind of set pieces. With his input, we worked on it in training and I'm glad it paid off."

There was controversy in the second half, when Home scored a counter-attack goal through Faritz Hameed on 57 minutes, only for referee Nathan Chan to disallow it and instead award a free kick to the Young Lions for a foul on Nur Luqman Rahman.

Home, who had six players ruled out injured or suspended, lived on the edge, especially when Adam and goalkeeper Nazri Sabri were hurt and had to be replaced. They rode their luck, with Shahrul Nizam's header hitting their post in the 80th minute.

Noh hailed his team's ability to hold on for the win that lifted them to fifth in the nine-team league with 17 points from 13 games. Young Lions remained bottom with 10 points from 12 games.

On the disallowed goal, he said: "If I can be as diplomatic as possible, I've never experienced such an incident.

"But this was a massive three points. To come out today and play like this with injuries and suspension, it was a brave performance."

David Lee