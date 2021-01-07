'Serious' Spurs ready for cup challenge

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said he senses the desire of his players to end the club's trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final by beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday.

Spurs have not lifted a major trophy since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008 but they have a chance to end that drought at Wembley on April 25.

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min secured their ninth final appearance in a competition they have won four times. In Mourinho, they have a League Cup serial winner.

He is just the third manager to reach the League Cup final with three different clubs after Ron Atkinson and Ron Saunders.

The Portuguese manager is seeking his fifth League Cup crown after previous wins with Chelsea (2005, 2007, 2015) and Manchester United (2017). He believes there is a simple secret to success.

"I came to England in 2004 and I remember... I had to learn the meaning of the Cups here and I always took it seriously," he said. "If there's any secret, it's to take it seriously. To respect what English football is.

"What I sense in the team is exactly that desire. I'm not saying winning mentality, I'm not saying we are this or that. I just say we're honest people.

"The guys since the first game against Chelsea, then Stoke, and now... took it seriously. That's what I hope to do on Sunday in Crosby against Marine (in the FA Cup third round). Try to be serious, respect the opponents and try to progress."

Their opponents in the final will in all likelihood be the favourites.

Manchester United and holders Manchester City faced each other yesterday but regardless of who they take on, Tottenham's Eric Dier is ready for the challenge and hungry for silverware.

"Since I've been here, we've been wanting to, that motivation hasn't changed," the England international told Sky Sports. "There's a lot of football to be played before it but it's fantastic to be in the first final possible."

2008 The last time Tottenham won a trophy.

The 2019 Champions League final was the last time Spurs played in a showpiece game. While they failed to rise to the occasion, losing to Liverpool, pundits feel they can go all the way this time, having already beaten both Manchester clubs in the Premier League this season.

"When you look back at your career, you want to win trophies. Of course, it's going to be difficult against two good sides but they proved they can beat City with a really good performance," former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp told Sky.

"Earlier in the season, I know it's a different United team now, but they demolished them... I think with the team they've got right now, and they're so explosive up front, they can beat anybody."

Mourinho's track record is another reason to back Spurs, claimed the club's former striker Darren Bent.

"He said on Sky, "If they go on and win it, it will be validation they made the right decision to let (Mauricio) Pochettino go (in November 2019)."

REUTERS