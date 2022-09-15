Serie A to use latest offside tech

MILAN - Semi-automated offside technology is set to be introduced in the Serie A before the coming World Cup, a source said on Tuesday, after a VAR (video assistant referee) controversy swept Italian football at the weekend.

The source said the technology, developed by Fifa, would be ready for use in the Italian top flight "within a few weeks" after testing in recent matches. The optical tracking system was trialled at February's Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and the 2021 Arab Cup.

It utilises both dedicated and broadcast cameras around the stadium to give the exact position of players on the pitch, offering match officials precise information within seconds. Specialised cameras enable the system to generate 29 body points per player.

The technology, aimed at making offside calls faster and more accurate, is being used in the group stage of this season's Champions League and was approved for used at the Qatar World Cup which starts in November.

Confirmation from the source comes after Juventus were denied a stoppage-time win against Salernitana on Sunday with an offside decision that baffled supporters.

A VAR review led to Arkadiusz Milik's header deep in stoppage time being ruled out because Leonardo Bonucci was offside and interfering with play. Had the goal stood, it would have given Juve a 3-2 win.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri, winger Juan Cuadrado and Salernitana defender Federico Fazio were all sent off as tensions flared on the sidelines in the aftermath of that decision.

Footage later showed Salernitana's Antonio Candreva had kept everyone onside but, as he was standing by the corner flag, he was not spotted by the VAR officials.

The decision caused outrage not just at Juve but among football fans and pundits all over Italy, who were incredulous as to how officials got the decision wrong with so many cameras in place at the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian referees' association, AIA, released a statement on Monday saying the VAR officials did not have access to cameras which would have shown that Milik's goal should have stood.

However, despite reports to the contrary, the source said the introduction of the latest technology "was not linked to what happened on Sunday". "We have already planned everything, the cameras have been in place (in stadiums) for a few weeks."

AFP