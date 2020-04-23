Serie A teams commit to season's completion

MILAN • Italy's 20 Serie A teams have buried their differences and unanimously agreed to try and complete the season which was halted because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Previously, clubs including Sampdoria and Torino opposed carrying on while Brescia said they would prefer to forfeit matches than take to the field.

But Serie A said in a statement on Tuesday that everyone now agreed they should try and finish the season, which has been suspended since March 9.

"The Serie A general assembly met this morning and confirmed, with a unanimous vote of all 20 clubs connected by video conference, the intention to complete the 2019-2020 football season, if the government allows it to take place," said the statement.

It added matches would take place "in compliance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals".

The Italian Football Federation has said it wants the season to finish, even if it takes until the autumn.

It hopes teams can start training next month although there is still no indication of when, or if, the government will allow matches to be played again.

At least 11 Serie A players have tested positive for the coronavirus, but that tally does not include any from the Inter Milan squad.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku revealed in an Instagram Live Story that "23 out of 25" of the club's players had coronavirus symptoms months ago, but none of them were tested for the virus.

He told journalist Kat Kerkhofs, wife of Belgium teammate Dries Mertens: "We had a week off in December, we returned to work and I swear that 23 out of 25 players were ill. I am not kidding.

"We played against... Cagliari and after about 25 minutes, one of our defenders had to leave the pitch. He could not continue and almost fainted."



Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku checking out Cagliari defender Luca Pellegrini during a Serie A game in January. The Belgian claimed a majority of his Inter teammates were ill when they played the match, which ended 1-1. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Inter defender Milan Skriniar was substituted after 17 minutes in that Jan 26 game.

There are still 12 of the 38 rounds of matches to play, while several teams also have outstanding matches from earlier rounds.

In recent days, players and managers across European leagues have expressed concern about returning to work while the coronavirus is still a threat.

The association of Spanish footballers' (AFE) revealed that players from leading clubs are against La Liga's plans to hold closed training camps.

Captains from all 42 teams in the top two divisions held a video meeting with AFE on Tuesday to discuss conditions for returning to work.

Although no date has been set for a return to training or matches, both La Liga and the Spanish football federation have pledged they will try to ensure the season is completed.

