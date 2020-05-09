Serie A restart still on hold

ROME • Attempts to restart Italy's Serie A remained on hold on Thursday, after the government said it was still examining the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) medical guidelines which are seen as the stumbling block to a resumption of the season.

Serie A teams have been allowed to start practice this week, but only with players training individually and respecting social distancing.

Full team practice is due to begin on May 18, but only if the medical protocol is approved.

On Thursday, there was a meeting between the government's technical-scientific committee and the FIGC but Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora said it did not reach an agreement.

Instead, he added, the guidelines would be sent to the Ministry of Health for a further review.

"I know that it was a very thorough meeting, with many requests from doctors and now the technical-scientific committee will draft an assessment that will be sent to the Ministry of Health," he said.

"I hope that the problems have been solved and that, on the 18th, they (clubs) can resume team training, not only of football but also of all the other sports disciplines."

Italian media, including Gazzetta dello Sport, said the two main issues were how to do enough testing without taking away resources from the general population and how to deal with a player testing positive.

In the latter case, some experts want the whole team to be quarantined while others believe isolating the affected player, and then re-testing the rest of the squad, would be sufficient.

Earlier on Thursday, Fiorentina said three players and three back-up staff had given positive results in blanket testing of the squad ahead of training. On Wednesday, Torino said one player had tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

Four players from Sampdoria were also hit by the virus, including one for the second time. In all cases, the affected individuals were isolated from the rest of the squad.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will have to observe a 14-day quarantine after returning to Italy from nearly two months of confinement in Portugal.

His teammate Paulo Dybala has been given the all-clear after first testing positive for the virus together with his girlfriend.

Media reports said the discussion could run on into the weekend as the sides try to figure out proper virus testing procedures and the logistics of travel through contagion zones. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte - the first Western leader to impose a national lockdown to ward off the pandemic in March - will have the final say.

But he has erred on the side of caution throughout the crisis. He upset many at the end of last month by delaying an expected announcement on when matches can resume.

Former FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio warned that Italy's top three leagues faced the threat of lawsuits if their seasons were called off.

Serie C clubs on Thursday agreed to terminate the season, promoting Monza, Vicenza, Reggina and Carpi to Serie B, while there will be no relegation.

"If the championship is not finished, the rules of Fifa and Uefa will not be respected and there will be a lot of litigation, with losses not only for Serie A but also Series B and Serie C," Tavecchio said.

The former football executive said the "Italian system will default" unless the number of teams is immediately reduced.

"Football must be rescued through desperate measures," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE