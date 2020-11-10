Serie A players forced to miss internationals

ROME • Players from Roma and Fiorentina have been barred from leaving the country by local authorities to play in upcoming international games because of Covid-19 infections at the two Serie A clubs, Italian media reported on Sunday.

The Ansa news agency said players from Fiorentina would not be allowed to travel after the club announced on Friday that Spain forward Jose Callejon had tested positive for the coronavirus .

It said the order had come from the local regional authority ASL in Tuscany which had told the entire Fiorentina squad to self-isolate at their homes for 10 days, except to go to and from training.

Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport said that a similar order had been made by the local health authority in Rome following Roma and Bosnia and Herzegovina skipper Edin Dzeko's positive test.

Fiorentina were reported as having 13 players called up for international duty, including Erick Pulgar (Chile), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) and Serbian pair Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Serbia host Scotland in a Euro 2020 play-off on Thursday while Chile face Peru and Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers over the next 10 days.

Roma players who could be affected include Albania defender Marash Kumbulla, Armenia forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan and several Italy internationals. Neither club have commented, but website Football Italia said Serie A rivals Genoa, Lazio, Sassuolo and Inter Milan were also subjected to the same travel restrictions.

Inter director Beppe Marotta hit out at the lack of transparency, saying yesterday: "This situation is creating inequality, so I demand that the Minister for Sport (Vincenzo) Spadafora intervenes.

"It alters the regularity of various tournaments. I find it absurd that the ASL in different regions act differently, from Rome to Milan to Florence. There are protocols, but there is also this grey area created by the lack of any central organisation. Every ASL then becomes crucial to the fortunes of the club. This makes my raising the alarm even more important, as I said a few days ago that we had to protect players from injury on international duty."

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation is continuing to investigate Lazio after Ciro Immobile, Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha were part of the squad that beat Torino on Nov 1 despite the trio being barred from playing in Champions League games either side of that Serie A fixture because of positive Covid-19 tests. According to local daily Il Corriere dello Sport, the president of club laboratory Futura Diagnostica has been named as a suspect by the Federal Prosecutor's Office over the differing swab tests done by Uefa and the ones submitted by Lazio.

REUTERS