Serie A gets things moving

ROME • Sassuolo are set to become the first Serie A team to restart training today following the coronavirus shutdown of the Italian league, which began on March 9.

The league and the Italian Football Federation have both stated their intent to complete the season, which has 12 rounds to play, despite the country's government remaining non-committal over giving the green light for games to resume.

There is, however, a firm date when it comes to training, with teams allowed to train together from May 18, albeit under safe distancing guidelines.

Sassuolo will speed up the reintegration process after confirming that players can use limited club facilities on an optional basis from today.

Under their guidelines, each player will have only half a pitch to himself, while the use of indoor facilities, including changing rooms, remains prohibited.

"The individual sessions will take place in the morning, from Monday to Friday, with the use of three pitches, with six athletes per hour," the club said, adding that coaching staff would not be present.

"An emergency health service will be guaranteed."

Fellow Serie A sides Bologna and Parma will follow Sassuolo's lead, allowing their players to start training from tomorrow and later this week respectively.

All three clubs are based in the region of Emilia Romagna, which has granted special permission for athletes in team sports to take part in training sessions on an individual basis.

However, Spal, who originate from the same northern region - the third worst-hit by the crisis - have decided against a return to restricted training, opting to wait for the Italian government to come to a consensus on health protocol.

Roman clubs Lazio and Roma will also recommence individual training from Wednesday after players undergo medical examinations, while Napoli have also been given the go-ahead by the region of Campania.

12

Rounds remaining in Serie A, with the league hoping to complete the season halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has begun the process of easing lockdown measures, permitting restaurants to resume takeaway service this week.

But given that the Covid-19 situation in Europe remains so dangerous, Italy and neighbouring Spain are being extra cautious when it come to restarting normal activities, including football.

While Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez still cannot give a definitive date as to when La Liga can kick off again, he revealed that if play does return, games will be held behind closed doors.

"I'm more of a basketball fan than a football fan, but let's hope football returns soon," he said.

"It will be the league and the federation to decide (when they can safely resume).

"We have started to allow individual training for team sports... we will see it sooner on TV than in the stadium, I'm afraid."

Spanish top-flight squads will return to training in phases this week, first individually, then moving to training in small groups and finally to full group training.

Full training needs to last at least two weeks, on top of mass Covid-19 testing, before they can return to full competition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS